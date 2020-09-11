World Business Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Small firms to get virus aid

The government is preparing a fourth supplementary budget for this year of about 7.8 trillion won (US$6.58 billion) to aid struggling small businesses facing closure amid unprecedented social distancing restrictions to curb a resurgence of COVID-19. At an emergency economic policy meeting, President Moon Jae-in said that the fresh spending would be used to help small businesses and households. Of the new budget subject to parliamentary approval, 3.2 trillion won would be used as cash payments to small businesses, while another 1.4 trillion won would support struggling job seekers. Every citizen aged 13 or older would also receive subsidies for mobile phone bills.

JAPAN

Machinery orders rebound

Machinery orders in July rebounded as activity picked up despite a resurgence of COVID-19 infections that cloud the business outlook. Core machine orders, an indicator of capital spending in months ahead, gained 6.3 percent from the prior month when they fell 7.6 percent, the Cabinet Office reported yesterday. Analysts had forecast a 2 percent rise. Orders from both manufacturers and service businesses increased. Despite the gains, overall bookings were still 16.2 percent below last year’s level in July and the government kept its assessment that orders are on a downward trend. A government official cited the data’s volatility as a reason not to draw conclusions from a single-month’s results.

RETAIL

Mall groups woo J.C. Penney

US department store J.C. Penney Co might have found a lifeline out of bankruptcy after reaching a deal with mall operators Simon Property Group Inc and Brookfield Property Partners, CNBC reported on Wednesday. The potential transaction could save about 70,000 jobs and 650 stores, CNBC said, quoting statements from an attorney representing J.C. Penney at a US bankruptcy hearing. Under the deal, reached after tense weeks of negotiation, Simon and Brookfield would pay US$300 million and assume US$500 million in debt, the network reported.

ENERGY

BP expands into wind power

BP PLC made its first venture into offshore wind power with a US$1.1 billion purchase of US assets from Norway’s Equinor ASA. The deal comes a month after the oil giant announced a new climate strategy that includes an exponential growth in renewable energy. The two companies also established a partnership to step up investments in offshore wind power in the US. BP would receive a 50 percent stake in the Empire Wind development off New York and Beacon Wind off Massachusetts, the companies said in separate statements. Equinor would retain 50 percent in both and continue to act as the operator.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan launches bond sale

Nissan Motor Co has begun a sale of non-convertible dollar bonds, its first in at least two decades, as the Japanese automaker tries to boost finances after its biggest loss in about 20 years. The automaker is doing a multi-tranche deal, including three-year and 10-year notes, people familiar with the matter said. The Yokohama-based company has received financial backing from the state-controlled Development Bank of Japan Inc, local media reported over the weekend, and in July priced ￥70 billion (US$660 million) of notes in its home market.