SOUTH KOREA
Small firms to get virus aid
The government is preparing a fourth supplementary budget for this year of about 7.8 trillion won (US$6.58 billion) to aid struggling small businesses facing closure amid unprecedented social distancing restrictions to curb a resurgence of COVID-19. At an emergency economic policy meeting, President Moon Jae-in said that the fresh spending would be used to help small businesses and households. Of the new budget subject to parliamentary approval, 3.2 trillion won would be used as cash payments to small businesses, while another 1.4 trillion won would support struggling job seekers. Every citizen aged 13 or older would also receive subsidies for mobile phone bills.
JAPAN
Machinery orders rebound
Machinery orders in July rebounded as activity picked up despite a resurgence of COVID-19 infections that cloud the business outlook. Core machine orders, an indicator of capital spending in months ahead, gained 6.3 percent from the prior month when they fell 7.6 percent, the Cabinet Office reported yesterday. Analysts had forecast a 2 percent rise. Orders from both manufacturers and service businesses increased. Despite the gains, overall bookings were still 16.2 percent below last year’s level in July and the government kept its assessment that orders are on a downward trend. A government official cited the data’s volatility as a reason not to draw conclusions from a single-month’s results.
RETAIL
Mall groups woo J.C. Penney
US department store J.C. Penney Co might have found a lifeline out of bankruptcy after reaching a deal with mall operators Simon Property Group Inc and Brookfield Property Partners, CNBC reported on Wednesday. The potential transaction could save about 70,000 jobs and 650 stores, CNBC said, quoting statements from an attorney representing J.C. Penney at a US bankruptcy hearing. Under the deal, reached after tense weeks of negotiation, Simon and Brookfield would pay US$300 million and assume US$500 million in debt, the network reported.
ENERGY
BP expands into wind power
BP PLC made its first venture into offshore wind power with a US$1.1 billion purchase of US assets from Norway’s Equinor ASA. The deal comes a month after the oil giant announced a new climate strategy that includes an exponential growth in renewable energy. The two companies also established a partnership to step up investments in offshore wind power in the US. BP would receive a 50 percent stake in the Empire Wind development off New York and Beacon Wind off Massachusetts, the companies said in separate statements. Equinor would retain 50 percent in both and continue to act as the operator.
AUTOMAKERS
Nissan launches bond sale
Nissan Motor Co has begun a sale of non-convertible dollar bonds, its first in at least two decades, as the Japanese automaker tries to boost finances after its biggest loss in about 20 years. The automaker is doing a multi-tranche deal, including three-year and 10-year notes, people familiar with the matter said. The Yokohama-based company has received financial backing from the state-controlled Development Bank of Japan Inc, local media reported over the weekend, and in July priced ￥70 billion (US$660 million) of notes in its home market.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has for the seventh consecutive year ranked first in the foreign banks of CommonWealth Magazine’s Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Awards. Through investments in environmental, social and governance projects, HSBC strives to develop a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, the bank said. At an award ceremony on Friday, HSBC received recognition for its spirit of corporate citizenship as shown through its projects promoting the cultivation of local talent, community innovation and environment protection, it said. The bank also received strong evaluations for corporate commitment, social involvement and environmental sustainability, it said. HSBC has gone to great lengths to create