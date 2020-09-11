Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd is offering to sell about a US$20 billion stake in its retail business to Amazon.com Inc, a person with knowledge of the matter has said.
Amazon has held discussions about investing in the conglomerate’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd unit and has expressed interest in negotiating a potential transaction, the person said.
The Mumbai-based Reliance Industries is willing to sell as much as a 40 percent stake in the subsidiary to Amazon, the person said, on condition of anonymity.
A successful deal would not only create a retail behemoth in India, but would also turn Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Ambani from rivals into allies in one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world.
At US$20 billion, it would be the biggest-ever deal in India, as well as for Amazon, Bloomberg data showed.
In India, where a lot of people still shop in tiny street-corner stores, the deal could be Amazon’s way of acknowledging that it needs a locally entrenched partner with a strong on-the-ground presence.
For Amazon, Reliance would provide a brick-and-mortar component to its ambitions in a country where online purchasing still accounts for a minuscule share of an estimated US$1 trillion retail market.
Amazon has not made a final decision on the size of its potential investment and talks could still fall apart, the person said.
An Amazon representative declined to comment.
“As a policy, we do not comment on media speculation and rumors,” a Reliance spokesman said in an e-mailed response. “Our company evaluates various opportunities on an ongoing basis. We have made and will continue to make necessary disclosures in compliance with our obligations.”
A deal with Amazon would give further credence to Ambani’s ambitions to create an e-commerce giant for India akin to China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴).
Reliance Retail — a unit of the energy-to-telecommunications conglomerate Reliance Industries — runs supermarkets, India’s largest consumer electronics chain store, a cash-and-carry wholesaler, fast-fashion outlets and an online grocery store called JioMart.
It reported 1.63 trillion rupees (US$22.19 billion) in revenue in the year through March. The unit operates about 12,000 stores in nearly 7,000 towns.
