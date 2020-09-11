Virus Outbreak: IMF chief warns global crisis is ‘far from over’

AFP, WASHINGTON





The global economy is showing signs of bouncing back from a severe downturn caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, but a full recovery is “unlikely” without a vaccine, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

In a column coauthored with IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath, the officials stressed that governments should continue to support workers and businesses as the unprecedented nature of the crisis could give rise to a wave of bankruptcies and job destruction.

As lockdowns have eased and businesses around the world have been allowed to reopen, there has been a “sharp rebound of output, consumption and employment,” they said in Foreign Policy.

The massive scale and speed of government support has helped cushion the blow, and allowed for the initial rebound, Gopinath and Georgieva wrote.

“This crisis, however, is far from over,” they said. “The recovery remains very fragile and uneven across regions and sectors. To ensure that the recovery continues, it is essential that support not be prematurely withdrawn.”

In a speech to the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, Georgieva said that rapid government action “put a floor under the world economy,” which helped everyone without “differentiating between ... winners and losers.”

Policymakers must invest wisely in areas that have the broadest benefit, including green jobs — such as training workers to make buildings more energy efficient — and “accelerating digital transformation” in a way that would reduce inequalities, she said.

“In other words, support programs that take the countries toward growth that is green, smart and inclusive,” she added.

With 128 COVID-19 vaccines under development, there is a strong chance that a solution will be found, but “we must urgently devise multilateral solutions” to ensure adequate supply and distribution, Georgieva and Gopinath said.