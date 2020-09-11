The global economy is showing signs of bouncing back from a severe downturn caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, but a full recovery is “unlikely” without a vaccine, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.
In a column coauthored with IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath, the officials stressed that governments should continue to support workers and businesses as the unprecedented nature of the crisis could give rise to a wave of bankruptcies and job destruction.
As lockdowns have eased and businesses around the world have been allowed to reopen, there has been a “sharp rebound of output, consumption and employment,” they said in Foreign Policy.
The massive scale and speed of government support has helped cushion the blow, and allowed for the initial rebound, Gopinath and Georgieva wrote.
“This crisis, however, is far from over,” they said. “The recovery remains very fragile and uneven across regions and sectors. To ensure that the recovery continues, it is essential that support not be prematurely withdrawn.”
In a speech to the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, Georgieva said that rapid government action “put a floor under the world economy,” which helped everyone without “differentiating between ... winners and losers.”
Policymakers must invest wisely in areas that have the broadest benefit, including green jobs — such as training workers to make buildings more energy efficient — and “accelerating digital transformation” in a way that would reduce inequalities, she said.
“In other words, support programs that take the countries toward growth that is green, smart and inclusive,” she added.
With 128 COVID-19 vaccines under development, there is a strong chance that a solution will be found, but “we must urgently devise multilateral solutions” to ensure adequate supply and distribution, Georgieva and Gopinath said.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has for the seventh consecutive year ranked first in the foreign banks of CommonWealth Magazine’s Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Awards. Through investments in environmental, social and governance projects, HSBC strives to develop a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, the bank said. At an award ceremony on Friday, HSBC received recognition for its spirit of corporate citizenship as shown through its projects promoting the cultivation of local talent, community innovation and environment protection, it said. The bank also received strong evaluations for corporate commitment, social involvement and environmental sustainability, it said. HSBC has gone to great lengths to create