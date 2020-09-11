US sells HK staff compound for less than valuation

SENSITIVE TIME: An American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong survey found that about 40 percent of its 154 members were considering leaving the territory

Bloomberg





The US has sold its consulate staff compound in one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive neighborhoods for HK$2.57 billion (US$332 million) to local developer Hang Lung Properties Ltd Ltd (恒隆地產).

The price, announced yesterday by CBRE Group Inc, which handled the sale, was lower than the HK$3.1 billion to HK$3.5 billion valuation from Vincorn Consulting and Appraisal Ltd (泓亮咨詢評估).

Hang Lung said that it would invest about an additional HK$4 billion to develop luxury detached houses on the site.

“The price of this rare and premium land lot is reasonable and the purchase is a vote of confidence in Hong Kong’s future,” the firm said in a statement.

The site in Shouson Hill, on the southern side of Hong Kong Island, comprises six low-density apartment buildings spread over almost 8,825m2 and offers ocean views over Deep Water Bay.

The redevelopment should be completed by 2024, Hang Lung said.

A US government representative on Wednesday said that the decision to sell the compound was part of its global reinvestment program and some of the proceeds from the transaction would be reinvested into multiple properties that the US owns in Hong Kong.

“It will not affect our presence, staffing or operations in any way,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The sale comes at a sensitive time, with US companies considering moving out of the territory because of escalating political conflicts and disquiet over the National Security Law imposed by China.

An American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong survey last month found that about 40 percent of its 154 members were considering leaving the territory.

Shouson Hill is one of the territory’s most exclusive neighborhoods, where some of its richest tycoons, including Li Ka-Shing (李嘉誠), own houses.

The US government purchased the property in 1948, records lodged with the Hong Kong Land Registry show.

An adjacent property was bought by Chinese developer China Resources Land Ltd (華潤置地) for HK$5.9 billion in 2018.