TELECOMS
CHT revenue remains flat
Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信) yesterday reported that consolidated revenue remained flat last month from a year earlier at NT$17 billion (US$575.9 million), as revenue increases in information and communications technology projects, Internet value-added services and data communications offset decreases in international fixed-line voice services, handset sales and mobile services. The launch of 5G services last month increased its operating costs and expenses to NT$13.45 billion, which offset a decrease in interconnection expenses and costs of goods sold, it said. It posted operating income of NT$3.58 billion and net income of NT$2.73 billion for last month, or earnings per share of NT$ 0.35.
SEMICONDUCTORS
WPG reports sales increase
Semiconductor components distributor WPG Holdings Co (大聯大投資控股) yesterday reported double-digit growth in consolidated sales last month from a year earlier, due to rising end-market demand. Sales increased 15.7 percent year-on-year to NT$54.35 billion as the company benefited from increased deployment of 5G base stations and increased penetration of mobile phones, it said. Rising demand for laptops, mobile phones, communication components, servers and cloud devices amid distance working and online learning trends helped boost sales, it added. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative sales rose 17.5 percent to NT$392.51 billion, it said.
BICYCLE MAKERS
Giant sales increase 11%
Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) yesterday reported that sales last month increased 11.36 percent annually to NT$6.35 billion, as the company’s brand business and original equipment manufacturing generated higher revenue than a year earlier. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative sales rose 10.67 percent year-on-year to NT$46.09 billion. Rival Merida Industry Co’s (美利達) sales decreased 10.09 percent annually to NT$2.37 billion last month, although shipments increased 5.28 percent to 104,759 units, the company said. Cumulative sales for the year declined 4.21 percent to NT$17.76 billion, but shipments rose 0.94 percent to 721,360 units, it said.
AUTOMOBILES
Pan German revenue grows
Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業), which distributes BMW AG and Porsche AG vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday reported that revenue grew 52.14 percent annually to NT$3.34 billion last month, a record for August. Revenue so far this year was up 15.61 percent to NT$24.6 billion, it said, adding that sales momentum would remain strong with the planned launch of eight new models in the fourth quarter. The company reported net profit of NT$430 million in the first half, with earnings per share of NT$6.04, up 48.77 percent annually and the highest in three years.
MANUFACTURING
Khgears revenue hits record
Precision gear maker Khgears International Ltd (鈞興機電) yesterday reported record revenue for a second consecutive month last month as major clients replenished inventories in preparation for peak demand in the second half of the year. Consolidated revenue surged 60.75 percent year-on-year to NT$198 million, increasing cumulative revenue in the first eight months 8.65 percent to NT$1.17 billion, the company said.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has for the seventh consecutive year ranked first in the foreign banks of CommonWealth Magazine’s Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Awards. Through investments in environmental, social and governance projects, HSBC strives to develop a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, the bank said. At an award ceremony on Friday, HSBC received recognition for its spirit of corporate citizenship as shown through its projects promoting the cultivation of local talent, community innovation and environment protection, it said. The bank also received strong evaluations for corporate commitment, social involvement and environmental sustainability, it said. HSBC has gone to great lengths to create