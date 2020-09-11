Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





TELECOMS

CHT revenue remains flat

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT, 中華電信) yesterday reported that consolidated revenue remained flat last month from a year earlier at NT$17 billion (US$575.9 million), as revenue increases in information and communications technology projects, Internet value-added services and data communications offset decreases in international fixed-line voice services, handset sales and mobile services. The launch of 5G services last month increased its operating costs and expenses to NT$13.45 billion, which offset a decrease in interconnection expenses and costs of goods sold, it said. It posted operating income of NT$3.58 billion and net income of NT$2.73 billion for last month, or earnings per share of NT$ 0.35.

SEMICONDUCTORS

WPG reports sales increase

Semiconductor components distributor WPG Holdings Co (大聯大投資控股) yesterday reported double-digit growth in consolidated sales last month from a year earlier, due to rising end-market demand. Sales increased 15.7 percent year-on-year to NT$54.35 billion as the company benefited from increased deployment of 5G base stations and increased penetration of mobile phones, it said. Rising demand for laptops, mobile phones, communication components, servers and cloud devices amid distance working and online learning trends helped boost sales, it added. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative sales rose 17.5 percent to NT$392.51 billion, it said.

BICYCLE MAKERS

Giant sales increase 11%

Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) yesterday reported that sales last month increased 11.36 percent annually to NT$6.35 billion, as the company’s brand business and original equipment manufacturing generated higher revenue than a year earlier. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative sales rose 10.67 percent year-on-year to NT$46.09 billion. Rival Merida Industry Co’s (美利達) sales decreased 10.09 percent annually to NT$2.37 billion last month, although shipments increased 5.28 percent to 104,759 units, the company said. Cumulative sales for the year declined 4.21 percent to NT$17.76 billion, but shipments rose 0.94 percent to 721,360 units, it said.

AUTOMOBILES

Pan German revenue grows

Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業), which distributes BMW AG and Porsche AG vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday reported that revenue grew 52.14 percent annually to NT$3.34 billion last month, a record for August. Revenue so far this year was up 15.61 percent to NT$24.6 billion, it said, adding that sales momentum would remain strong with the planned launch of eight new models in the fourth quarter. The company reported net profit of NT$430 million in the first half, with earnings per share of NT$6.04, up 48.77 percent annually and the highest in three years.

MANUFACTURING

Khgears revenue hits record

Precision gear maker Khgears International Ltd (鈞興機電) yesterday reported record revenue for a second consecutive month last month as major clients replenished inventories in preparation for peak demand in the second half of the year. Consolidated revenue surged 60.75 percent year-on-year to NT$198 million, increasing cumulative revenue in the first eight months 8.65 percent to NT$1.17 billion, the company said.