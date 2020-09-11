State-run Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行) plans to shut down the wealth management business of its Hong Kong branch to lower its exposure to the territory, Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co (合庫金控) chairman Lei Chung-dar (雷仲達) said yesterday.
The move has little to do with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is instead aimed at helping the bank cope with a slump in its wealth management business and an increase in legal compliance costs, Lei told a public function in Taipei.
Whether Hong Kong can retain its status as the region’s financial hub is growing increasingly uncertain as capital has moved out of the territory since China imposed national security legislation there, Lei said, adding that it might be better to close the business, which could become unprofitable.
The three wealth management staffers based in the Hong Kong branch would return to Taiwan, he said.
The bank’s exposure to China stands at 35 percent, down from 48 percent last year, Lei said.
Overall overseas and offshore banking operations have so far this year accounted for 31 percent of the bank’s revenue, shrinking from 40 percent in previous years, and weighed by the virus outbreak and US-China trade dispute, he said.
Two other state-run banks, Taiwan Business Bank (台灣企銀) and Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), have closed their wealth management businesses in Hong Kong for similar reasons.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has for the seventh consecutive year ranked first in the foreign banks of CommonWealth Magazine’s Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Awards. Through investments in environmental, social and governance projects, HSBC strives to develop a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, the bank said. At an award ceremony on Friday, HSBC received recognition for its spirit of corporate citizenship as shown through its projects promoting the cultivation of local talent, community innovation and environment protection, it said. The bank also received strong evaluations for corporate commitment, social involvement and environmental sustainability, it said. HSBC has gone to great lengths to create