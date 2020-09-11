Virus Outbreak: Hotel revenue jumps on domestic tourism boom

SHIFTING STRATEGIES: Regent Taipei is planning to transform from a business-focused facility to a city resort with exotic cuisines and recreational programs

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Major hotel chains yesterday reported increased revenue last month, driven by a boom in domestic tourism.

Formosa International Hotels Corp’s (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) consolidated revenue increased 12.39 percent month-on-month to NT$526 million (US$17.82 million), helped by its Silks Place (晶英酒店) properties in Tainan, and Hualien and Yilan counties, the company said in a statement.

Booking at Silks Place Taroko (太魯閣晶英酒店) in Hualien County is almost full through November, a company representative said.

Last month’s revenue was down 6.39 percent compared with the same period last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

Occupancy rates at FIH’s flagship property Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店) have been at about 45 percent, compared with a rate of more than 80 percent before the pandemic, the representative said.

Regent Taipei is seeking to boost business by transforming from a business-oriented facility to a city resort with exotic-themed cuisine, yoga and art classes, and other recreational programs to attract domestic travelers.

Later this month, FIH is to organize promotions to boost bookings from travel agencies and corporate customers for incentive tours and banquets, it said.

It also aims to fill its banquet facilities with wedding receptions and year-end feasts, the company said.

FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際), which runs the Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店), the Palais de Chine (君品酒店) and several independent banquet facilities, posted NT$159 million in revenue for last month, a 6 percent increase from the previous month.

Occupancy at Fleur de Chine, near Sun Moon Lake, averaged more than 85 percent, almost returning to pre-pandemic levels, as the resort joined with a local travel agency to offer special packages to attract health-focused customers, it said.

At the Palais de Chine Hotel near Taipei Railway Station, Cantonese restaurant Le Palais (頤宮), which has won three Michelin stars for three straight years, also contributed to returns, FDC International said.

The company said that it expects Palais de Chine Collection (君品Collection) to increase its revenue contributions next quarter during the peak season for corporate and family banquets.

Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) reported that revenue last month increased 5.7 percent monthly and 13.24 percent annually to NT$251 million, the highest in 20 months.

The company attributed the increase to higher contributions from Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡), Leofoo Resort (六福莊) and Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) during the summer and on the back of an increase in domestic tourism.