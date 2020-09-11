Trade show to connect PPE firms with foreign buyers

Medical Taiwan, set to begin on Oct. 15 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2, is to feature personal protective equipment (PPE) as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, event organizer the Taiwan External Trade Council (TAITRA) said yesterday.

The three-day event would also offer a virtual exhibition for foreign buyers who cannot make it to Taiwan due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the TAITRA added.

“A recent trend in exhibitions is to be O2O, or online to offline,” TAITRA president and chief executive Walter Yeh (葉明水) told a news conference in Taipei. “We will have a normal exhibition for local buyers, but for foreign buyers, who cannot come in person, we will have a virtual exhibition.”

A mannequin, left, clad in personal protective equipment (PPE) is pictured yesterday in Taipei at a news conference for the annual Medical Taiwan trade show. The Medical Taiwan - International Medical, Health and Care Exhibition hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council is scheduled for Oct. 15 to 17 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2. Photo: Lin Ching-hua, Taipei Times

To enrich the virtual experience, many of the annual trade show’s live events are to be available online, the TAITRA said, adding that it would host videoconferencing for buyers and sellers, and livestream events to better serve all participants.

However, fully replicating the entire live exhibition experience is impossible, Yeh said.

“There is something about human interaction that is still difficult to capture online,” he said. “On the plus side, though, the virtual exhibition will make it possible for many more buyers to participate.”

Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) project president Amy Liao (廖白蓉) told the news conference that the company plans to display its latest and most advanced PPE at the exhibition.

Makalot — a manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel with global brand clients such as Gap Inc, Fast Retailing Co’s GU sub-brand, Walmart Inc and Hanesbrands Inc — early this year reconfigured some its production lines to manufacture protective gowns with P3 particulate filters to help meet soaring demand.

The company’s expertise in making PPE goes back to the SARS crisis of 2003, Liao added.

“Important technical details such as how to cover needle holes in the stitching are difficult to master,” she said. “We’ve obtained certifications, including CE marking certification and FDA approval, and hope to connect with international buyers at the show.”