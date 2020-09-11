Medical Taiwan, set to begin on Oct. 15 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 2, is to feature personal protective equipment (PPE) as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, event organizer the Taiwan External Trade Council (TAITRA) said yesterday.
The three-day event would also offer a virtual exhibition for foreign buyers who cannot make it to Taiwan due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the TAITRA added.
“A recent trend in exhibitions is to be O2O, or online to offline,” TAITRA president and chief executive Walter Yeh (葉明水) told a news conference in Taipei. “We will have a normal exhibition for local buyers, but for foreign buyers, who cannot come in person, we will have a virtual exhibition.”
Photo: Lin Ching-hua, Taipei Times
To enrich the virtual experience, many of the annual trade show’s live events are to be available online, the TAITRA said, adding that it would host videoconferencing for buyers and sellers, and livestream events to better serve all participants.
However, fully replicating the entire live exhibition experience is impossible, Yeh said.
“There is something about human interaction that is still difficult to capture online,” he said. “On the plus side, though, the virtual exhibition will make it possible for many more buyers to participate.”
Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) project president Amy Liao (廖白蓉) told the news conference that the company plans to display its latest and most advanced PPE at the exhibition.
Makalot — a manufacturer of ready-to-wear apparel with global brand clients such as Gap Inc, Fast Retailing Co’s GU sub-brand, Walmart Inc and Hanesbrands Inc — early this year reconfigured some its production lines to manufacture protective gowns with P3 particulate filters to help meet soaring demand.
The company’s expertise in making PPE goes back to the SARS crisis of 2003, Liao added.
“Important technical details such as how to cover needle holes in the stitching are difficult to master,” she said. “We’ve obtained certifications, including CE marking certification and FDA approval, and hope to connect with international buyers at the show.”
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do
HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has for the seventh consecutive year ranked first in the foreign banks of CommonWealth Magazine’s Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility Awards. Through investments in environmental, social and governance projects, HSBC strives to develop a diverse and inclusive corporate culture, the bank said. At an award ceremony on Friday, HSBC received recognition for its spirit of corporate citizenship as shown through its projects promoting the cultivation of local talent, community innovation and environment protection, it said. The bank also received strong evaluations for corporate commitment, social involvement and environmental sustainability, it said. HSBC has gone to great lengths to create