Fubon Financial profit hits record NT$13.27bn

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday reported record net profit of NT$13.27 billion (US$449.54 million) for last month, while cumulative net profit for the first eight months of the year was NT$64 billion, its highest ever for the period and the best among its peers.

Fubon Financial’s earnings per share so far this year are NT$5.97, also a high for the first eight months, the company said.

Fubon Financial attributed the results to the contribution from its insurance arm, Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽), whose net profit last month increased 131 percent to NT$9.91 billion from a year earlier and whose cumulative profit in the first eight months rose 68 percent to NT$43 billion, as investment gains offset a fall in first-year premiums.

Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) reported an annual decline of 9 percent in cumulative profit to NT$13.9 billion in the first eight months, due to lower treasury income.

Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), the nation’s largest financial services provider by assets, remained the second-most profitable financial conglomerate for the period, with cumulative profit of NT$59.69 billion, up 23 percent from a year earlier.

That translated into earnings per share of NT$4.20, the company said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Cathay Financial did not lose its place at the top to Fubon Financial until July, when it recognized an investment loss of NT$8.8 billion in Indonesia’s Bank Mayapada Internasional Tbk PT.

Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), its main profit engine, reported that cumulative profit rose 48 percent year-on-year to NT$42.2 billion, supported by stable investment gains and an effective hedging strategy, while Cathay United Bank’s (國泰世華銀行) profit remained flat from a year earlier at NT$17.3 billion.

Cumulative profits for Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控), Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co (華南金控), Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co (合庫金控), First Financial Holding Co (第一金控), Taishin Financial Holding Co (台新金控), E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) and SinoPac Financial Holdings Co (永豐金控) fell year-on-year, their data showed.

Taishin Financial attributed its declines to March losses and SinoPac Financial to low performance in March, while E.Sun Financial, a bank-centered conglomerate, said that low interest rates and volatile markets curbed momentum at its banking unit, E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行).