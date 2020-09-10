World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Tax revenue forecast to drop

Tax revenues are expected to be about 36 billion euros (US$42.38 billion) less over the next five years from what was predicted in May, due mainly to tax changes aimed at helping the nation weather the COVID-19 crisis, the Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday. Citing initial calculations for the interim tax estimate, which Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz is due to announce later today, the business daily said the state would receive about 10 billion euros less next year than previously estimated. However, after 2022, things are expected to improve, the paper quoted a government source as saying.

THE NETHERLANDS

Economy to shrink 5 percent

The nation’s economy is forecast to shrink 5 percent this year and grow 3.5 percent next year, broadcaster RTL reported on Tuesday, citing unpublished government budget documents it obtained. The figures would represent a slight upgrade to the 5.1 percent decrease and 3.2 percent expansion forecast last month by the Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis. The Ministry of Finance declined to comment on the report ahead of its formal budget release due on Tuesday next week.

NEW ZEALAND

Benchmark bond yield drops

The benchmark three-year bond yield yesterday slid below zero for the first time as expectations rise for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to take its key interest rate negative. The nation’s April 2023 bond yield dropped as much as 6.5 basis points with mid-level yields touching minus-0.006 percent. Swap markets are already pricing for the central bank to cut by 50 basis points to minus-0.25 percent by the fourth quarter of next year. Yields on Japanese sovereign debt are negative out to the nine-year maturity, while in Germany the whole yield curve to 30-years is sub-zero.

INVESTMENTS

SBI Holdings mulls HK exit

Giant Japanese online brokerage SBI Holdings Inc is considering retreating from Hong Kong, a spokesman said yesterday, confirming reports by local media. SBI, which operates a securities business, as well as research and development of medical supplies in Hong Kong, has become the first Japanese financial firm to clearly indicate such a move is under consideration. An SBI spokesman said the company employs dozens of people in the territory, but declined to say where it might move to.

INVESTMENT

Cemex unit eyes CLH shares

The Spanish unit of global cement maker Cemex has informed Colombian regulators of its interest in buying the shares it does not own in subsidiary Cemex Latam Holdings (CLH). Trading in CLH shares on the Colombian stock exchange was suspended for a day on Tuesday after publication of the offer, the date of which was not disclosed. Cemex’s Spanish unit plans to offer 3,250 Colombian pesos (US$0.87) per outstanding CLH share, the financial regulator said in a statement late on Monday.

MANUFACTURING

Apple invites spur interest

Apple Inc on Tuesday sent invitations to an online event scheduled for Tuesday next week that is expected to star the first iPhone tailored for 5G telecom networks. The company said that the presentation would be streamed starting at 5pm GMT from its headquarters in California’s Silicon Valley. Copies of the e-mailed invitation spread quickly on social media, featuring a video-snippet version of the Apple logo in blue that unraveled into the event date.