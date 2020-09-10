Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk’s net worth plunged US$16.3 billion on Tuesday, the largest single-day wipeout in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as the Tesla rout continued.
The electric car maker fell 21 percent in New York City trading — the most ever — on news of a partnership between competitors Nikola Corp and General Motors Co, worsening a sell-off that began last week after it was snubbed for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.
UP AND DOWN
Photo: EPA-EFE
The world’s wealthiest people have seen wild swings in their net worths lately as retail traders accelerate buying and selling in stocks.
Amazon.com Inc chief executive Jeff Bezos lost US$7.9 billion on Tuesday, while Nongfu Spring Co (農夫山泉) founder Zhong Shanshan (鍾睒睒) added more than US$30 billion to his fortune — pushing it to US$50.9 billion and making him the third-richest person in China — after shares of the bottled-water company jumped 54 percent in its Hong Kong debut.
After opening lower, the stock was up 0.3 percent at the close of trading yesterday.
Musk’s loss and Zhong’s gain are the largest moves in the history of the Bloomberg index, excluding net worth revisions for divorce, redistribution and inheritances.
COULD BE WORSE
Musk’s drop would have been even larger if he had not collected his third tranche of options on Tuesday — now worth US$2.2 billion — tied to his moonshot compensation package.
Musk, who is now worth US $82.3 billion, fell behind luxury titan Bernard Arnault for fifth on the list of the world’s richest people.
The Tesla chief executive briefly joined the rarefied centibillionaire club last month, thanks to his audacious pay package and a nearly 500 percent rally in Tesla shares from January to the end of last month.
