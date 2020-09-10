Inflation in China slows along with food prices

Chinese inflation moderated last month, data showed yesterday, as a slowdown in the surging price of pork tempered food costs.

The consumer price index (CPI) hit 2.4 percent, in line with forecasts and below the previous month’s reading, as pork saw its slowest increase in a year, while analysts said that the easing could also be attributed to a high base comparison.

Dong Lijuan (董莉娟), senior statistician at the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, which released the figures, said that pork supplies had improved, but added that the cost of other meats also rose, “affected by factors such as rising feed costs, recovery in demand and rising pork prices.”

The price of pork, a staple in China, has been soaring for more than a year after the country’s pig herds were ravaged last year by African swine fever, which forced the culling of at least 1 million animals.

The meat’s price last month rose 52.6 percent year-on-year, a slowdown from the 85.7 percent surge in July and more than 100 percent earlier in the year.

“The falling CPI inflation was mainly driven by a sharp slump in pork prices on-year, thanks to a high base and rising weight of pork in the CPI basket,” Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said.

A national campaign to curb mounting food waste last month sparked speculation that the country’s food supply outlook is worse than the government admits — exacerbated by swine fever, the COVID-19 outbreak and this year’s heavy flooding which destroyed huge swathes of farmland.

Customs data published earlier this week showed that Chinese meat imports had increased more than 70 percent this year.

The bureau said that industrial production continued to improve, and prices of commodities such as oil, iron ore and non-ferrous metals grew — allowing for improvements in the producer price index (PPI).

The PPI, which measures the cost of goods at the factory gate, fell 2 percent last month, largely in line with forecasts.

Factory gate prices had previously been dragged by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but started rising again in June — with analysts noting a recovery in industrial demand.