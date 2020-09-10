US President Donald Trump says US companies should leave China and return home, but a survey of US businesses in the country showed that most are not interested in taking him up on the offer.
Only about 4 percent of the more than 200 manufacturers surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Shanghai said that they would shift any production to the US, a report released yesterday showed.
More than 75 percent said they do not intend to move production out of China, while 14 percent said that they would shift some operations to other countries and 7 percent planned on relocating domestically and overseas.
Photo: Reuters
“Southeast Asia is the most common destination,” AmCham Shanghai president Ker Gibbs said in an interview. “Definitely not the US.”
Many respondents were more pessimistic about the state of US-China relations, with 26.9 percent saying trade tensions would last indefinitely, up from 16.9 percent last year.
Another 22.5 percent expected tensions to last three to five years, up from 12.7 percent last year.
Trump on Monday renewed his threat to US companies.
“We’ll impose tariffs on companies that desert America to create jobs in China and other countries,” Trump said.
AmCham Shanghai found that most companies are not planning on cutting jobs in China, with more than two-thirds saying that they would maintain or increase their staff levels.
About 29 percent planned reductions, largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibbs said.
The Trump administration has targeted Chinese companies such as Huawei Technologies Co (華為), and Trump last month signed an executive order announcing restrictions on WeChat (微信), the popular app owned by Shenzhen-based Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) that many Chinese consumers and businesses use for cashless payments.
Trump’s order is due to go into effect on Sept. 20 when the US Department of Commerce is likely to announce the scope of the curbs.
AmCham Shanghai members are worried that a broad application of the order could prohibit them from taking payments via WeChat in China, Gibbs said.
That could drive Chinese customers to rivals that are not from the US, he said.
“Twitter, TikTok, those things are toys,” he said. “WeChat is deeply ingrained in the business ecosystem.”
Businesses hope that the department will apply the restrictions in the US and allow companies to use it in China, Gibbs said.
However, for now, there is no clarity.
“We are still very concerned,” he said.
The Trump administration is debating the scope and effective date of its bans on WeChat and TikTok and plans to make its decisions public later this month, Bloomberg reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter.
The department is drafting documents to clarify the specific transactions that would be prohibited between the Chinese and US firms, and when those prohibitions would take effect, the people said.
Almost 350 members of AmCham Shanghai participated in the report.
