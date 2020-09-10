Taiwan Business Quick Take

TAXES

Revenue jumps 6.2%

The nation’s tax revenue last month rose 6.2 percent year-on-year to NT$127.6 billion (US$4.32 billion), driven by increased contributions from securities transactions, business and corporate income taxes, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. However, in the first eight months of this year, tax revenue decreased 4.1 percent to NT$1.57 trillion from a year earlier, due to falling contributions from corporate income, commodity and housing taxes, the ministry said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Epistar merger approved

LED chipmaker Epistar Corp (晶元光電) yesterday got the green light to proceed with its plan to merge with Lextar Electronics Corp (隆達電子) after the Fair Trade Commission ruled that it would not harm market competition. Lextar is an LED module maker and LED chip packager. The approval paves the way for the firms to create a new holding company to enter the miniLED market with enhanced competitiveness. Epistar and Lextar would be subsidiaries of the new holding company and would operate independently after a deal is signed on Oct. 20.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC revenue grows 12.57%

Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday reported that revenue last month increased 12.57 percent year-on-year to NT$14.84 billion, but fell 4.12 percent from July. In the first eight months of the year, revenue rose 22.47 percent year-on-year to NT$116.99 billion, UMC said. Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of driver ICs for flat panels, reported that revenue last month increased 21.35 percent annually and 2.74 percent monthly to NT$2.78 billion. Vanguard chief financial officer Amanda Huang (黃惠蘭) attributed the increase to a jump in wafer shipments. In the first eight months, Vanguard’s revenue rose 15.86 percent annually to NT$21.56 billion, a company statement showed.

GARMENTS

Quang Viet sales rise 2.34%

Down jacket and garment maker Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越企業) yesterday reported that consolidated sales last month increased 2.34 percent month-on-month to NT$1.81 billion. The figure marked the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but was down 19.66 percent from a year earlier due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement. Cumulative sales in the first eight months of the year reached NT$8.61 billion — the second-highest for the eight-month period in the company’s history — but the figure was 19.62 percent lower than a year ago, it said. The firm expects sales to continue growing this month as the industry enters its peak season.

RESTAURANTS

TTFB revenue tops NT$490m

The Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團) yesterday reported revenue of NT$490.32 million for last month, up 11.88 month-on-month and 2.68 percent year-on-year, as its business benefited from the effects of Father’s Day and summer vacation. The company, which operates Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理), as well as seven other restaurant chains and brands, said in a statement that cumulative revenue for the first eight months fell 9.48 percent annually to NT$3.06 billion. The firm said that a Shann Rice Bar (時時香) outlet to open at the MetroWalk Shopping Center (大江國際購物中心) in Taoyuan on Thursday next week should start to contribute revenue, pushing the firm’s overall revenue momentum higher in the third quarter.