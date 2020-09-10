TAXES
Revenue jumps 6.2%
The nation’s tax revenue last month rose 6.2 percent year-on-year to NT$127.6 billion (US$4.32 billion), driven by increased contributions from securities transactions, business and corporate income taxes, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. However, in the first eight months of this year, tax revenue decreased 4.1 percent to NT$1.57 trillion from a year earlier, due to falling contributions from corporate income, commodity and housing taxes, the ministry said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Epistar merger approved
LED chipmaker Epistar Corp (晶元光電) yesterday got the green light to proceed with its plan to merge with Lextar Electronics Corp (隆達電子) after the Fair Trade Commission ruled that it would not harm market competition. Lextar is an LED module maker and LED chip packager. The approval paves the way for the firms to create a new holding company to enter the miniLED market with enhanced competitiveness. Epistar and Lextar would be subsidiaries of the new holding company and would operate independently after a deal is signed on Oct. 20.
CHIPMAKERS
UMC revenue grows 12.57%
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday reported that revenue last month increased 12.57 percent year-on-year to NT$14.84 billion, but fell 4.12 percent from July. In the first eight months of the year, revenue rose 22.47 percent year-on-year to NT$116.99 billion, UMC said. Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of driver ICs for flat panels, reported that revenue last month increased 21.35 percent annually and 2.74 percent monthly to NT$2.78 billion. Vanguard chief financial officer Amanda Huang (黃惠蘭) attributed the increase to a jump in wafer shipments. In the first eight months, Vanguard’s revenue rose 15.86 percent annually to NT$21.56 billion, a company statement showed.
GARMENTS
Quang Viet sales rise 2.34%
Down jacket and garment maker Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越企業) yesterday reported that consolidated sales last month increased 2.34 percent month-on-month to NT$1.81 billion. The figure marked the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but was down 19.66 percent from a year earlier due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement. Cumulative sales in the first eight months of the year reached NT$8.61 billion — the second-highest for the eight-month period in the company’s history — but the figure was 19.62 percent lower than a year ago, it said. The firm expects sales to continue growing this month as the industry enters its peak season.
RESTAURANTS
TTFB revenue tops NT$490m
The Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團) yesterday reported revenue of NT$490.32 million for last month, up 11.88 month-on-month and 2.68 percent year-on-year, as its business benefited from the effects of Father’s Day and summer vacation. The company, which operates Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理), as well as seven other restaurant chains and brands, said in a statement that cumulative revenue for the first eight months fell 9.48 percent annually to NT$3.06 billion. The firm said that a Shann Rice Bar (時時香) outlet to open at the MetroWalk Shopping Center (大江國際購物中心) in Taoyuan on Thursday next week should start to contribute revenue, pushing the firm’s overall revenue momentum higher in the third quarter.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do