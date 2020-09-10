Insurance agent rule eased: FSC

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Regulations Governing the Supervision of Insurance Solicitors (保險業務員管理規則) is to be amended to give insurance agents greater work rights, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Tuesday.

A rule is to be abolished that allows insurers to cancel the registration of agents found to commit malpractice, such as deceiving customers, selling products that have not been approved, or signing documents without clients’ consent, the commission said.

Insurance agents’ labor unions in June criticized the rule at a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, saying that many insurers punish agents using “inappropriate behavior” as a reason.

Agents are barred from working in the industry for three years if their registration is canceled, which is too severe, the unions said.

“We have heard their recommendations and we are making a change now,” Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Yu-hui (張玉輝) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

After the amendment takes effect, insurers would no longer have the right to cancel the registration of agents unless the agents are found to have cheated on the bar exam, Chang said.

Under the amended rules, insurers could suspend agents for three months to one year in the case of malpractice, and they would be allowed to ask insurance associations to cancel an agent’s registration if they are convicted, he said.

Agents who are punished more than twice in five years and suspended for more than two years would have their registration canceled, Chang added.

Agents with licenses to serve at life and property insurance companies could continue working for a property insurer if they are suspended by a life insurer, the amendment says.

The amendment, which is expected to take effect in two months, would cover 690,000 agents nationwide, the commission said.

In Taiwan, 143,000 people have property insurance licenses and 225,000 life insurance licenses, with many holding both, it said.