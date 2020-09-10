LVMH, Tiffany merger sunk by US tariff threats

LITIGATION LOOMING: Tiffany & Co said it would sue the French luxury goods giant for breaching its duties related to obtaining anti-trust clearance for the deal

Luxury giant LVMH yesterday said that it is calling off its planned US$16.2 billion acquisition of US jeweler Tiffany & Co, as the glittering marriage threatened to descend into a bitter legal battle.

LVMH said that its board decided not to tie the knot after all, following “a succession of events that undermine the acquisition of Tiffany & Co,” notably US threats to slap tariffs on French products.

The spurned Tiffany responded by saying that it would take legal action to push the deal through.

The French luxury goods giant learned of a letter from French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian directing it to defer the acquisition in reaction to Washington’s threat to levy taxes on French products, it said, adding that Tiffany had requested an extension to the closing date of the merger.

“As it stands, LVMH will not be able to complete the acquisition of Tiffany & Co,” LVMH said.

Tiffany said that it would sue LVMH for breaching “its obligations related to obtaining anti-trust clearance” for the deal.

“We regret having to take this action, but LVMH has left us no choice but to commence litigation to protect our company and our shareholders,” board chairman Roger N. Farah said, adding that Tiffany was committed to completing the deal.

The takeover would have been LVMH’s largest-ever acquisition, enabling it to bolster its presence in the US, its second-largest market.

LVMH — which is led by billionaire Bernard Arnault and owns brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moet & Chandon — spent more than a month wooing Tiffany, one of the world’s most famous jewelry houses, known for its wedding rings and diamonds.

Arnault had described Tiffany as “an emblematic brand, an American icon that will become a little bit French.”

Tiffany, founded in 1837 and headquartered on glamorous Fifth Avenue in New York City, has long symbolized American sophistication, most memorably in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s starring Audrey Hepburn, based on the Truman Capote novella.

Under the proposed deal, LVMH was to have acquired Tiffany for US$135 a share in cash.

Tiffany, lagging behind its rivals in terms of sales growth in recent years, had been expected to benefit from LVMH’s extensive global network and promotional power.