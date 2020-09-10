Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that its Chromebook orders would remain strong through the end of this year, and shipments next year are expected to increase 40 percent year-on-year due to distance learning needs.
“We are seeing the laptop market becoming slowly saturated as people satisfy their work-from-home demands, but this is not the case with Chromebooks for distance learning,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said after a news conference with other Taiwanese businesses in the Chromebook supply chain on the topic of distance learning.
Chen said that this year has been full of ups and downs, and his “heart almost stopped” when business dropped precipitously in January and February during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Photo: Bill Chen, Taipei Times
“But when the business came back in March, it more than doubled,” said Chen, describing the strong demand for laptops and Chromebooks caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.
Now his biggest problem is supply stability, as there have been “unprecedented” shortages of products and components, he said.
Chen said that he had called Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), the world’s biggest contract notebook maker, at “breakfast, lunch and dinner” to inquire about delayed shipments, while Quanta founder Barry Lam (林百里) joked: “How come you never used to call before all this?”
Lam said that the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 made with “almost all Taiwanese components” is his “baby” and among the best products that Quanta has made in his opinion.
Acer, Quanta, Google Taiwan and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday announced that they would be donating 500 Acer Chromebook Spin 311s to Taiwanese schoolchildren.
The laptop is a collaboration between the four firms and contains MediaTek’s MT8183 processor.
Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said that global Chromebook sales reached 11.6 million units in the second quarter, contributing to 25 percent of total laptop sales for the first time.
