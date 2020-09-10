LCD panel makers Innolux Corp (群創) and AU Optronics Corp (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday reported their best monthly revenue in more than a year last month as the stay-at-home trend boosted demand and raised prices for laptops and TV panels.
Innolux’s revenue expanded 2.8 percent monthly and 16 percent annually to NT$24.44 billion (US$827.63 million), the highest in 22 months, due to price hikes and a better product mix, the company said in a statement.
The Miaoli-based company shipped 12.29 million units of large panels last month for notebooks, monitors and TVs, a decrease of 2.1 percent from the previous month, it said
Shipments of smaller panels increased 5.2 percent month-on-month, Innolux added.
Two weeks ago, the firm said that tablets, notebooks, monitors and smaller TVs were most in demand among its products, as people have been studying and working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its factories were almost fully utilized to satisfy demand.
AUO’s revenue rose 5.9 percent monthly and 0.5 percent annually to NT$24.25 billion, the highest since June last year.
The company’s shipments of large panels rose 2.6 percent month-on-month to more than 11.46 million units, while shipments of smaller panels declined 7.7 percent to 9.4 million units, the company said in a statement.
AUO’s factories have been operating at full capacity since last quarter in light of rising demand for electronics caused by stay-at-home and remote working trends, AUO chairman Paul Peng (彭雙浪) said last week.
Due to tight supply, prices for flat panels used in notebooks last month rose 1 to 3 percent month-on-month, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report last month.
The price of semi-finished curved panels increased 4 to 8 percent last month from July due to reduced supply from Samsung Display Co, while prices for 55-inch and 32-inch TV panels soared more than 10 percent over the period, the report said.
The price increases are expected to help most panel makers return to the black this quarter, TrendForce said.
AUO shares rose 5.08 percent and Innolux shares advanced 2.73 percent in Taipei trading yesterday, outperforming the TAIEX’s decline of 0.43 percent.
