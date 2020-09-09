EU
Ireland loses trade post
Ireland yesterday lost the EU’s coveted top trade job, paying the price for mistakes made by Phil Hogan, who resigned as trade commissioner after breaking COVID-19 guidelines. The post now goes to EU veteran Valdis Dombrovskis, a former Latvian prime minister who is seen as a steady pair of hands for one of the bloc’s most sensitive jobs. However, Ireland did better than expected in the reshuffle, with the financial services portfolio going to its new commissioner, Member of European Parliament Mairead McGuinness, the EU said.
JAPAN
Business sentiment ticks up
The mood among Japanese merchants improved last month to the least gloomy since last year’s sales tax, as pessimism over the pandemic eased. A gauge of current sentiment among store managers, barbers, taxi drivers and others who deal directly with consumers climbed to 43.9, the highest since September last year, immediately before the Oct. 1 tax hike, the Cabinet Office’s Economy Watchers survey showed yesterday. The index has risen for four straight months after bottoming in April, during the worst of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
AUTOMOBILES
Chinese sales rise 8.8%
China’s auto sales increased for a second straight month last month, raising optimism that a two-year slump in the world’s biggest market is over. Retail sales of sedans, sport utility vehicles, minivans and multipurpose vehicles increased 8.8 percent last month from a year earlier to 1.73 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said yesterday. Sales of electric vehicles increased 45 percent to 82,500 units, the association said. Tesla Inc sold 11,800 vehicles, ranking third in new-energy vehicles, behind SAIC Motor Corp (上海汽車) and BYD Co (比亞迪).
ELECTRONICS
Samsung in Verizon 5G deal
Samsung Electronics Co on Monday announced that it is to develop 5G network infrastructure for Verizon Communications Inc under a US$6.65 billion deal that runs through 2025, a Samsung corporate filing showed. Samsung and Verizon have worked together before. For example, in 2018, Samsung technology was behind a 5G home service that Verizon offered to some customers in California, Texas and Indiana. The South Korean tech giant beat out rivals such as Finland’s Nokia Oyj.
AIRLINES
EasyJet slows flight buildup
EasyJet PLC slowed the buildup of flights following the latest UK curbs on international travel, which saw quarantine requirements extended to people returning from seven Greek holiday islands. Britain’s biggest discount airline, which had been planning to fly at 40 percent of capacity in its current fourth quarter, now expects to operate at slightly less than that, it said in a statement yesterday. EasyJet added that it would not provide a financial guidance for the fiscal year that starts next month.
BEVERAGES
AB InBev seeks new CEO
Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (AB InBev ) has begun a search for a replacement for CEO Carlos Brito, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Monday. The world’s biggest brewer is considering external candidates to replace Brito, who has been its CEO for 16 years and has overseen a string of mergers that transformed two Brazilian and Belgium drink makers into a global giant, the FT reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. AB InBev declined to comment.
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do