EU

Ireland loses trade post

Ireland yesterday lost the EU’s coveted top trade job, paying the price for mistakes made by Phil Hogan, who resigned as trade commissioner after breaking COVID-19 guidelines. The post now goes to EU veteran Valdis Dombrovskis, a former Latvian prime minister who is seen as a steady pair of hands for one of the bloc’s most sensitive jobs. However, Ireland did better than expected in the reshuffle, with the financial services portfolio going to its new commissioner, Member of European Parliament Mairead McGuinness, the EU said.

JAPAN

Business sentiment ticks up

The mood among Japanese merchants improved last month to the least gloomy since last year’s sales tax, as pessimism over the pandemic eased. A gauge of current sentiment among store managers, barbers, taxi drivers and others who deal directly with consumers climbed to 43.9, the highest since September last year, immediately before the Oct. 1 tax hike, the Cabinet Office’s Economy Watchers survey showed yesterday. The index has risen for four straight months after bottoming in April, during the worst of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

AUTOMOBILES

Chinese sales rise 8.8%

China’s auto sales increased for a second straight month last month, raising optimism that a two-year slump in the world’s biggest market is over. Retail sales of sedans, sport utility vehicles, minivans and multipurpose vehicles increased 8.8 percent last month from a year earlier to 1.73 million units, the China Passenger Car Association said yesterday. Sales of electric vehicles increased 45 percent to 82,500 units, the association said. Tesla Inc sold 11,800 vehicles, ranking third in new-energy vehicles, behind SAIC Motor Corp (上海汽車) and BYD Co (比亞迪).

ELECTRONICS

Samsung in Verizon 5G deal

Samsung Electronics Co on Monday announced that it is to develop 5G network infrastructure for Verizon Communications Inc under a US$6.65 billion deal that runs through 2025, a Samsung corporate filing showed. Samsung and Verizon have worked together before. For example, in 2018, Samsung technology was behind a 5G home service that Verizon offered to some customers in California, Texas and Indiana. The South Korean tech giant beat out rivals such as Finland’s Nokia Oyj.

AIRLINES

EasyJet slows flight buildup

EasyJet PLC slowed the buildup of flights following the latest UK curbs on international travel, which saw quarantine requirements extended to people returning from seven Greek holiday islands. Britain’s biggest discount airline, which had been planning to fly at 40 percent of capacity in its current fourth quarter, now expects to operate at slightly less than that, it said in a statement yesterday. EasyJet added that it would not provide a financial guidance for the fiscal year that starts next month.

BEVERAGES

AB InBev seeks new CEO

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (AB InBev ) has begun a search for a replacement for CEO Carlos Brito, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Monday. The world’s biggest brewer is considering external candidates to replace Brito, who has been its CEO for 16 years and has overseen a string of mergers that transformed two Brazilian and Belgium drink makers into a global giant, the FT reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. AB InBev declined to comment.