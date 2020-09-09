Virus Outbreak: French GDP to recover as lockdown lifted, Insee says

AFP, PARIS





France’s economy, which like those of other countries was pushed into a bruising recession by the COVID-19 pandemic, is forecast to bounce back as lockdown measures are lifted, but would still contract over the year as a whole, national statistics office Insee said yesterday.

France’s GDP, which had shrunk by a record 13.8 percent in the second quarter, is forecast to grow 17 percent in the subsequent three months, Insee said.

Nevertheless, the rebound was not quite as strong as expected and Insee said that it was sticking to its forecast of an economic contraction of 9 percent for the full year.

If the easing of lockdown measures “has enabled a relatively rapid rebound in parts of economic activity,” the economy is returning after the summer break “rather like an engine that is being cranked up and choked at the same time,” Insee said.

While activity in key areas, such as air transport and culture and entertainment, continued to be throttled by COVID-19 restrictions, some sectors were still benefitting from the emergency economic measures put in place by the government, the statisticians said.

Insee cited the risk of a “significant shock to demand,” with consumer spending and household confidence expected to remain below pre-crisis levels.

As a result, the economic rebound would be “less rapid” between now and the end of the year, the agency predicted.