France’s economy, which like those of other countries was pushed into a bruising recession by the COVID-19 pandemic, is forecast to bounce back as lockdown measures are lifted, but would still contract over the year as a whole, national statistics office Insee said yesterday.
France’s GDP, which had shrunk by a record 13.8 percent in the second quarter, is forecast to grow 17 percent in the subsequent three months, Insee said.
Nevertheless, the rebound was not quite as strong as expected and Insee said that it was sticking to its forecast of an economic contraction of 9 percent for the full year.
If the easing of lockdown measures “has enabled a relatively rapid rebound in parts of economic activity,” the economy is returning after the summer break “rather like an engine that is being cranked up and choked at the same time,” Insee said.
While activity in key areas, such as air transport and culture and entertainment, continued to be throttled by COVID-19 restrictions, some sectors were still benefitting from the emergency economic measures put in place by the government, the statisticians said.
Insee cited the risk of a “significant shock to demand,” with consumer spending and household confidence expected to remain below pre-crisis levels.
As a result, the economic rebound would be “less rapid” between now and the end of the year, the agency predicted.
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do