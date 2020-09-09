FOOTWEAR
Fulgent revenue hits record
Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際), which supplies sports shoes and functional outdoor shoes to global brands, yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$1.17 billion (US$39.65 million) for last month, a record for a single month in the company’s history. Last month’s figure was up 1.99 percent from July and was 0.44 percent higher than a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Cumulative sales in the first eight months totaled NT$7.46 billion, down 12.02 percent from NT$8.48 billion a year earlier. The decline in the first eight months improved from a 13.99 percent annual decrease in the first seven months, indicating that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had gradually eased, the company said. There have been signs of recovery in the third quarter, and it expects solid growth momentum in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year, the company said.
COSMETICS
Chlitina credits China salons
Chlitina Holding Ltd (麗豐), which makes and sells cosmetics and skincare products, yesterday said that steady growth of its beauty salon franchises in China last month helped revenue increase 14 percent month-on-month to NT$329.55 million. On an annual basis, revenue decreased 11.19 percent. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue declined 31.28 percent to NT$2.19 billion from a year earlier, which the company attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Worldwide, Chlitina operated 4,794 franchisees as of the end of last month, the company said in a statement. In light of seasonal demand and upcoming marketing campaigns in China’s Hunan, Ningxia, Huanan and Shanxi areas, Chlitina said its business is expected to grow gradually over the next few quarters.
FITNESS EQUIPMENT
Dyaco optimistic about Q3
Fitness equipment maker Dyaco International Inc (岱宇國際) yesterday said it is optimistic about the third quarter, as the industry is entering a high season in the second half of the year and the company has seen strong sales momentum. The company owns fitness equipment brands Spirit Fitness and Xterra Fitness, and produces and distributes products for other brands, including Sole Fitness and Fuel Fitness. It posted record consolidated sales of NT$1.11 billion for last month, up 158.9 percent annually. Cumulative sales in the first eight months of this year climbed 70.6 percent year-on-year to NT$6.26 billion, also the highest for the period in the company’s history. The company attributed the strong sales growth to a home exercise trend in the US that increased online fitness equipment sales.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
CTBC profit falls
CTBC Financial Holding Co’s (中信金控) net profit fell for the fourth consecutive month last month as its main profitmaking engine, CTBC Bank (中信銀行), had not recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial conglomerate’s net profit fell 33 percent year-on-year to NT$4.79 billion last month, with its banking unit’s profit falling 25 percent to NT$2.68 billion, CTBC Financial said on Monday. Net profit at Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽), an insurance arm of CTBC Financial, plunged 29 percent annually to NT$2.04 billion last month as the insurer set aside a reserve of NT$1.5 billion against foreign-exchange volatility. In the first eight months, CTBC Financial’s cumulative profit declined 10 percent year-on-year to NT$31.94 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.59, it said.
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do