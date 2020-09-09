Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





FOOTWEAR

Fulgent revenue hits record

Fulgent Sun International Holding Co (鈺齊國際), which supplies sports shoes and functional outdoor shoes to global brands, yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$1.17 billion (US$39.65 million) for last month, a record for a single month in the company’s history. Last month’s figure was up 1.99 percent from July and was 0.44 percent higher than a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Cumulative sales in the first eight months totaled NT$7.46 billion, down 12.02 percent from NT$8.48 billion a year earlier. The decline in the first eight months improved from a 13.99 percent annual decrease in the first seven months, indicating that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic had gradually eased, the company said. There have been signs of recovery in the third quarter, and it expects solid growth momentum in the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year, the company said.

COSMETICS

Chlitina credits China salons

Chlitina Holding Ltd (麗豐), which makes and sells cosmetics and skincare products, yesterday said that steady growth of its beauty salon franchises in China last month helped revenue increase 14 percent month-on-month to NT$329.55 million. On an annual basis, revenue decreased 11.19 percent. In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue declined 31.28 percent to NT$2.19 billion from a year earlier, which the company attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Worldwide, Chlitina operated 4,794 franchisees as of the end of last month, the company said in a statement. In light of seasonal demand and upcoming marketing campaigns in China’s Hunan, Ningxia, Huanan and Shanxi areas, Chlitina said its business is expected to grow gradually over the next few quarters.

FITNESS EQUIPMENT

Dyaco optimistic about Q3

Fitness equipment maker Dyaco International Inc (岱宇國際) yesterday said it is optimistic about the third quarter, as the industry is entering a high season in the second half of the year and the company has seen strong sales momentum. The company owns fitness equipment brands Spirit Fitness and Xterra Fitness, and produces and distributes products for other brands, including Sole Fitness and Fuel Fitness. It posted record consolidated sales of NT$1.11 billion for last month, up 158.9 percent annually. Cumulative sales in the first eight months of this year climbed 70.6 percent year-on-year to NT$6.26 billion, also the highest for the period in the company’s history. The company attributed the strong sales growth to a home exercise trend in the US that increased online fitness equipment sales.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CTBC profit falls

CTBC Financial Holding Co’s (中信金控) net profit fell for the fourth consecutive month last month as its main profitmaking engine, CTBC Bank (中信銀行), had not recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial conglomerate’s net profit fell 33 percent year-on-year to NT$4.79 billion last month, with its banking unit’s profit falling 25 percent to NT$2.68 billion, CTBC Financial said on Monday. Net profit at Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽), an insurance arm of CTBC Financial, plunged 29 percent annually to NT$2.04 billion last month as the insurer set aside a reserve of NT$1.5 billion against foreign-exchange volatility. In the first eight months, CTBC Financial’s cumulative profit declined 10 percent year-on-year to NT$31.94 billion, or earnings per share of NT$1.59, it said.