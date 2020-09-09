Walsin’s revenue expands 39.7% to NT$3.41 billion

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Passive components maker Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) yesterday said that its revenue expanded 39.7 percent last month to NT$3.41 billion (US$115.57 million) from a year earlier, benefiting from growing demand in China for 5G-related applications and other devices.

Last month’s figure was up 1.4 percent from July and was the highest in 21 months, Walsin said in a statement.

China’s efforts to stimulate domestic demand lifted its revenue contribution, while revenues from Taiwan and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the US showed declines on a monthly basis, the company said.

Walsin accumulated NT$21.91 billion in revenue in the January-to-August period, up 4.04 percent from NT$21.06 billion in the same period last year, it said.

Strong demand for laptops and servers thanks to remote learning and telecommuting trends would extend into the second half of this year, while smartphone and automobile demand is rebounding after the doldrums of the first half, it said.

To cope with customer demand, and to expand capacity and office space for the firm and its subsidiaries, Walsin is to acquire used facilities and equipment in Kaohsiung for NT$861.52 million via a foreclosure deal with the Ciaotou District Court, the company said.

It also aims to improve its market position for advanced multilayer ceramic capacitors, it said.

In May, the company spent NT$668 million on facilities and manufacturing equipment from Walton Advanced Engineering Inc (華東科技) in Kaohsiung.

Both companies are subsidiaries of Walsin Lihwa Corp (華新麗華).