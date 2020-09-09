Passive components maker Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) yesterday said that its revenue expanded 39.7 percent last month to NT$3.41 billion (US$115.57 million) from a year earlier, benefiting from growing demand in China for 5G-related applications and other devices.
Last month’s figure was up 1.4 percent from July and was the highest in 21 months, Walsin said in a statement.
China’s efforts to stimulate domestic demand lifted its revenue contribution, while revenues from Taiwan and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the US showed declines on a monthly basis, the company said.
Walsin accumulated NT$21.91 billion in revenue in the January-to-August period, up 4.04 percent from NT$21.06 billion in the same period last year, it said.
Strong demand for laptops and servers thanks to remote learning and telecommuting trends would extend into the second half of this year, while smartphone and automobile demand is rebounding after the doldrums of the first half, it said.
To cope with customer demand, and to expand capacity and office space for the firm and its subsidiaries, Walsin is to acquire used facilities and equipment in Kaohsiung for NT$861.52 million via a foreclosure deal with the Ciaotou District Court, the company said.
It also aims to improve its market position for advanced multilayer ceramic capacitors, it said.
In May, the company spent NT$668 million on facilities and manufacturing equipment from Walton Advanced Engineering Inc (華東科技) in Kaohsiung.
Both companies are subsidiaries of Walsin Lihwa Corp (華新麗華).
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
As China’s economy picks up after the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing you might expect is a renewed credit squeeze in the real-estate industry. So the imposition of leverage thresholds for developers has come as a surprise, weighing on shares of highly indebted companies from China Evergrande Group (恒大集團) to Greenland Holdings Corp (綠地控股集團). The concerns might be overstated. China’s widely circulated, though unofficial “three red lines” policy sets limits on bank borrowings: a 70 percent ceiling on developers’ debt-to-asset ratio after excluding advance receipts; a 100 percent cap on the net debt-to-equity ratio; and a requirement that short-term borrowings do