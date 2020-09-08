GERMANY
Industrial output rises
Industrial production increased for the third consecutive month in July, but the gain was relatively modest following bigger advances in the immediate aftermath of this spring’s shutdowns, official data showed yesterday. Production rose 1.2 percent compared with the previous month, the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said. That followed gains of 7.4 percent in May and 9.3 percent in June, as activity in Europe’s biggest economy recovered from big drops in March and April. The ministry said that production has returned to nearly 90 percent of its level in last year’s fourth quarter, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
REAL ESTATE
UK house prices up
UK house prices rose last month, as buyers rushed to take advantage of a post-lockdown tax cut from the government. Average house prices rose 1.6 percent from July to an average of ￡245,747 (US$324,147), mortgage lender Halifax said yesterday. From a year earlier, prices gained 5.2 percent, the strongest since 2016. Despite the housing market’s emergence from the COVID-19 doldrums, the outlook remains uncertain, as the economic hit continues to take hold and joblessness is expected to surge.
NETHERLANDS
Dutch to invest 20bn euros
The nation is set to invest billions of euros in its economy, carrying out a plan announced several months before the COVID-19 outbreak worsened the outlook. The government plans to spend 20 billion euros (US$23.66 billion) over five years to improve its infrastructure and spur research and development, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement yesterday. The money is to be allocated by a national investment fund to help the country address its aging population, climate change and low productivity growth, the ministry said. The government has helped prop up companies, including Air France-KLM, and by the end of July, it had earmarked 37 billion euros for this year to finance emergency measures.
INDIA
State Bank offers low rate
The State Bank of India priced one of the riskiest bank capital securities at a record-low coupon, in the latest sign that investors are confident policymakers’ stimulus steps would help large issuers weather the pandemic. India’s biggest bank is to sell 40 billion rupees (US$545 million) of the so-called Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon of 7.74 percent. That is the lowest pricing on such debt, which can be fully written down in a crisis, issued by any lender since the country started implementing the stringent Basel III capital rules in 2013. The AT1 offering is rated “AA+” and can be called back by the lender after five years or any year thereafter.
FINANCE
China to cap Ant lending
China’s financial regulators plan to cap the interest rates Ant Group (螞蟻集團) can charge borrowers on quick consumer loans, a move that could curb the fintech giant’s biggest revenue driver as it prepares for a mega initial public offering. Loans made by Ant Group and other consumer lenders would be subject to a ceiling imposed by a Chinese Supreme Court ruling last month, said people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be named as the information is private. Linked to a benchmark rate, the cap is currently 15.4 percent. The court said the rule does not apply to licensed financial institutions, but it so far has not specified whether it would impact fintech firms such as Ant.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year's launch, in a sign that demand for the company's most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said.
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump's administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations.
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent.
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has canceled orders with Boeing Co for seven 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 jets, as the airline looks to grow its cargo business and optimize its network. "We are happy to have reached an agreement with Boeing about the order adjustment and expect it to help optimize our network," an EVA official told the Taipei Times yesterday. The airline signed the new agreement with Boeing on Monday, the official added.