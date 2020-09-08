World Business Quick Take

GERMANY

Industrial output rises

Industrial production increased for the third consecutive month in July, but the gain was relatively modest following bigger advances in the immediate aftermath of this spring’s shutdowns, official data showed yesterday. Production rose 1.2 percent compared with the previous month, the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said. That followed gains of 7.4 percent in May and 9.3 percent in June, as activity in Europe’s biggest economy recovered from big drops in March and April. The ministry said that production has returned to nearly 90 percent of its level in last year’s fourth quarter, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

REAL ESTATE

UK house prices up

UK house prices rose last month, as buyers rushed to take advantage of a post-lockdown tax cut from the government. Average house prices rose 1.6 percent from July to an average of ￡245,747 (US$324,147), mortgage lender Halifax said yesterday. From a year earlier, prices gained 5.2 percent, the strongest since 2016. Despite the housing market’s emergence from the COVID-19 doldrums, the outlook remains uncertain, as the economic hit continues to take hold and joblessness is expected to surge.

NETHERLANDS

Dutch to invest 20bn euros

The nation is set to invest billions of euros in its economy, carrying out a plan announced several months before the COVID-19 outbreak worsened the outlook. The government plans to spend 20 billion euros (US$23.66 billion) over five years to improve its infrastructure and spur research and development, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement yesterday. The money is to be allocated by a national investment fund to help the country address its aging population, climate change and low productivity growth, the ministry said. The government has helped prop up companies, including Air France-KLM, and by the end of July, it had earmarked 37 billion euros for this year to finance emergency measures.

INDIA

State Bank offers low rate

The State Bank of India priced one of the riskiest bank capital securities at a record-low coupon, in the latest sign that investors are confident policymakers’ stimulus steps would help large issuers weather the pandemic. India’s biggest bank is to sell 40 billion rupees (US$545 million) of the so-called Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon of 7.74 percent. That is the lowest pricing on such debt, which can be fully written down in a crisis, issued by any lender since the country started implementing the stringent Basel III capital rules in 2013. The AT1 offering is rated “AA+” and can be called back by the lender after five years or any year thereafter.

FINANCE

China to cap Ant lending

China’s financial regulators plan to cap the interest rates Ant Group (螞蟻集團) can charge borrowers on quick consumer loans, a move that could curb the fintech giant’s biggest revenue driver as it prepares for a mega initial public offering. Loans made by Ant Group and other consumer lenders would be subject to a ceiling imposed by a Chinese Supreme Court ruling last month, said people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be named as the information is private. Linked to a benchmark rate, the cap is currently 15.4 percent. The court said the rule does not apply to licensed financial institutions, but it so far has not specified whether it would impact fintech firms such as Ant.