Australia is to extend its temporary insolvency and bankruptcy protection rules until the end of this year, Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg said yesterday, providing businesses a lifeline to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the rules, which were first introduced in March and due to expire on Sept. 30, creditors cannot issue bankruptcy notices to businesses for debts below A$20,000 (US$14,575).
The creditors’ notice period to act on debts could also be extended, letting many firms keep trading without paying rent, tax and loans.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“These changes will help to prevent a further wave of failures before businesses have had the opportunity to recover,” Frydenberg said in a statement.
“As the economy starts to recover, it will be critical that distressed businesses have the necessary flexibility to restructure or to wind down their operations in an orderly manner,” he said.
Australia’s A$2 trillion economy last week entered its first recession in nearly 30 years after strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the virus wreaked havoc on its economy.
More than 1 million people have lost their jobs since March, when Australia shut down entire sectors of the economy, hitting private-sector demand and investments.
To cushion the blow from the impacts of the virus, Australia rolled out stimulus packages of more than A$300 billion, including a wage subsidy scheme that allowed hard-hit businesses to keep employees in its payroll.
However, a fresh outbreak in the nation’s second-most populous state of Victoria has derailed hopes for a quick economic recovery. The southeastern state on Sunday extended a hard lockdown in its capital, Melbourne, until Sept. 28.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has canceled orders with Boeing Co for seven 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 jets, as the airline looks to grow its cargo business and optimize its network. “We are happy to have reached an agreement with Boeing about the order adjustment and expect it to help optimize our network,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times yesterday. The airline signed the new agreement with Boeing on Monday, the official added. EVA has received three of 18 787-10 jets that it purchased in 2015. The 18 jets were