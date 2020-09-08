Virus Outbreak: China exports surge, while imports falter

AFP, BEIJING





Chinese exports expanded more than expected last month as key markets eased COVID-19 containment measures, but imports unexpectedly shrank, despite a push to boost domestic demand, official data showed yesterday.

Overseas shipments have been hit less than feared by the pandemic, thanks to global demand for medical supplies, but economists cautioned that a resurgence in new infections in some regions meant the outlook remained uncertain.

Exports spiked 9.5 percent on-year last month, the Chinese Customs Administration said, beating the 7.5 percent prediction of a Bloomberg poll of analysts.

An aerial photo taken yesterday shows cars waiting to be exported at a port in Lianyungang in China’s Jiangsu Province. Photo: AFP

Slowing export growth was “something that we need to watch for,” ING Bank NV chief economist for Greater China Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said.

She added that export growth was patchy across different sectors — while medical equipment and integrated circuits saw strong improvement over the first eight months, shipments of clothing and shoes remained in double-digit decline in the same period.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) Greater China research head Tommy Xie (謝東明) said that exports to the US remained relatively strong, in part “due to frontloading” with rising concerns over US-China tensions.

Imports, which collapsed in May, but have since improved, fell 2.1 percent — much worse than the 0.5 percent growth tipped by analysts.

However, economists said the outlook is less grim once price effects are adjusted for, with Capital Economics Ltd senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard estimating import volumes rose 9.5 percent from a year ago.

Customs data showed that imports of meat have seen the biggest spike, rising 73.4 percent on-year from January to last month.

China’s trade surplus with the US also surged by more than a quarter last month to US$34.2 billion.

Tensions between the US and China have escalated on various fronts, including Beijing’s handling of the pandemic, its policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and on technology.

However, top negotiators from both sides last month agreed to push ahead with the phase one trade deal signed in January, which obliges China to import an additional US$200 billion in US products over two years.

Agricultural imports are likely to remain on the rise “on the back of the fulfillment of the phase one deal with the US,” HSBC Holdings PLC economist Chen Jingyang (陳敬陽) said in a report.