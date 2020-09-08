Germany’s exports to Taiwan rose 7.3 percent to NT$142.2 billion (US$4.82 billion) in the first half of this year, although the European nation’s overall exports dropped 13.4 percent to NT$20 trillion, indicating that Taiwan has gained importance as a trading partner, the German Trade Office Taipei said yesterday.
Taiwan showed the highest growth rate among Germany’s major trading partners in Asia, leaving its regional rivals behind, the office said.
Exports to South Korea increased by 4.9 percent during the same period, while shipments to Singapore and Hong Kong declined by 10.7 percent and 18.1 percent respectively, it said.
Taiwan is one of the very few economies that managed to increase its imports of German goods and commodities during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Effective disease-prevention measures in Taiwan accounted for the showing, allowing it to prevent a lockdown, and keep companies and production facilities running normally, the office said.
“With a trade balance of NT$309 billion in the first half of the year, German-Taiwanese trade relations have improved and gained significance,” German Trade Office Taipei Executive Director Axel Limberg said.
Taiwan would continue to serve as a good market for German capital goods due to heavy investments by local companies that are moving their supply chains back to Taiwan from China, Germany Trade and Invest director for Taiwan and Philippines Asia Pacific Alexander Hirschle said.
Consumer goods with the “Made in Germany” seal of approval enjoy an excellent reputation and are especially popular now that wealthy customers are spending more money domestically due to the travel restrictions in place due to the pandemic, Hirschle said.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has canceled orders with Boeing Co for seven 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 jets, as the airline looks to grow its cargo business and optimize its network. “We are happy to have reached an agreement with Boeing about the order adjustment and expect it to help optimize our network,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times yesterday. The airline signed the new agreement with Boeing on Monday, the official added. EVA has received three of 18 787-10 jets that it purchased in 2015. The 18 jets were