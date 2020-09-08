Memorychip makers Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) and Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) yesterday posted mild growth in revenue for last month amid rising demand for laptops and the deployment of 5G networks.
Macronix posted revenue of NT$3.15 billion (US$106.69 million) for last month, up 0.5 percent from NT$3.14 billion in July and the highest level in four months, but a year-on-year decline of 16.8 percent from NT$3.79 billion.
In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$24.98 billion, up 22.8 percent from NT$20.33 billion in the same period last year, company data showed.
Macronix in July told investors that it expected all of its factories to continue running at almost 100 percent capacity this quarter, as they did last quarter, thanks to solid demand.
The Hsinchu-based company said that prices for NOR memory chips, mostly for Nintendo Co’s game consoles, are expected to hold steady this quarter compared with the previous quarter, but there is increasing price pressure for single-level-cell NAND flash chips for consumer electronics.
Macronix said its shipments had not been affected by the US’ export sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co (華為), as the chips it supplied were standard rather than custom-made for the Chinese company.
Winbond posted revenue of NT$4.43 billion for last month, up 7.48 percent from NT$4.12 billion in July and the highest level in 11 months, but a year-on-year decline of 0.68 percent from NT$4.46 billion, the company said.
In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$32.86 billion, up 3.69 percent from NT$31.69 billion in the same period last year, it said.
Memory module supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛科技) posted revenue of NT$2.68 billion for last month, down 2.19 percent month-on-month from NT$2.72 billion, a fourth consecutive monthly decline, but up 14.83 percent year-on-year from NT$2.34 billion, the company said in a statement.
In the first eight months of the year, cumulative revenue soared 22.38 percent to NT$20.07 billion from NT$16.4 billion in the same period last year, with the strongest growth from NAND flash chips for solid-state drives, the company said.
Adata expects the market to be flat in the second half of this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed people’s lives, leading to an increase in demand for products used for remote working and learning, while dampening demand for other electronic devices.
