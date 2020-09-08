Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, new company registrations in the first seven months of this year increased 1.5 percent from a year earlier to 24,543, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday, while 17,939 companies were deregistered.
As of July 31, there were 712,000 registered companies in the nation, a record high and up 0.9 percent from 705,000 at the end of last year, the ministry said.
Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) attributed the increase in the number of registered companies this year to the government’s effective COVID-19 prevention measures, allowing the nation to avoid massive lockdowns and for business activities to proceed as normal.
“In past crises, you saw a drop in the number of new company registrations while the number of companies deregistering spiked, leading to a net decrease in the number of companies,” Huang said. “However, the number of registered companies actually rose this year despite the COVID-19 crisis.”
The number of registered firms in Taiwan was essentially flat between 2018 and last year at about 705,000, which Huang said was caused by an initiative by the ministry to deregister inactive companies in line with global measures against money laundering.
The total capital of the 712,000 registered companies also rose to NT$24.94 trillion (US$844.7 billion) at the end of July, an increase of NT$29.7 billion from the end of last year, the ministry said.
A breakdown shows that 51.5 percent of the registered capital was concentrated in Taipei, 9.4 percent in New Taipei City and 8.4 percent in Kaohsiung, it said.
Among the newly registered companies this year, 22.4 percent were professional, scientific or technical companies, 16.8 were manufacturers and 13.7 were construction firms, the ministry said.
As of the end of July, about 220,000 of the registered companies were headed by women, accounting for 30.9 percent of the total and up 2 percentage points from 2011, it said.
Huang said time would tell whether COVID-19 would still end up having an effect on company registrations, “but we are at least already in positive territory for the year.”
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has canceled orders with Boeing Co for seven 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 jets, as the airline looks to grow its cargo business and optimize its network. “We are happy to have reached an agreement with Boeing about the order adjustment and expect it to help optimize our network,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times yesterday. The airline signed the new agreement with Boeing on Monday, the official added. EVA has received three of 18 787-10 jets that it purchased in 2015. The 18 jets were