Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) yesterday reported revenue of NT$420.55 billion (US$14.24 billion) for last month, up 4.27 percent month-on-month and 5.45 percent year-on-year.
The figure was a company record high for the month of August, which an official attributed to gains in sales of its consumer electronics, components, computer peripherals and cloud computing businesses.
Consumer electronics posted the largest monthly increase, while computer peripherals recorded the biggest annual increase, the official said.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Cumulative revenue for the first eight months of the year totaled NT$2.88 trillion, down 4.37 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.
Hon Hai on Aug. 12 told an investors’ conference that third-quarter revenue would be higher than the second quarter, but lower than a year earlier.
Separately, leading industrial PC maker Advantech Co Ltd (研華) yesterday reported that revenue dropped for a second straight month to NT$4.3 billion last month, down 10.99 percent from a year earlier.
Sales at its industrial Internet-of-things and applied computing divisions expanded year-on-year last month, but its other divisions saw sales decline.
By destination, Europe and South Korea were its largest markets last month, a company press release said.
In the first eight months of the year, Advantech’s revenue dropped 4.71 percent year-on-year to NT$34 billion, the company said.
Sales in Taiwan, China and South Korea grew annually, while those in the US and Europe slid, the company said.
Advantech president of general management Eric Chen (陳清熙) on July 31 said that he was conservative about the company’s business performance in the third quarter, with some customers having postponed their shipment since June.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Prices of memory chips used in consumer electronics are expected to remain steady next quarter, as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) snatches up DRAM chips used in 5G equipment and networking devices to avoid supply disruptions amid US-China trade tensions, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher expects the prices of DRAM chips used in consumer electronics — such as TVs, set-top boxes and networking devices — to be flat or down 5 percent sequentially next quarter, compared with its projection from two months ago of prices dipping 10 to 15 percent. Huawei, which fears that US government restrictions on its chip
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) has canceled orders with Boeing Co for seven 787-10 Dreamliner passenger jets, replacing them with orders for three 777F cargo aircraft and four smaller 787-9 jets, as the airline looks to grow its cargo business and optimize its network. “We are happy to have reached an agreement with Boeing about the order adjustment and expect it to help optimize our network,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times yesterday. The airline signed the new agreement with Boeing on Monday, the official added. EVA has received three of 18 787-10 jets that it purchased in 2015. The 18 jets were