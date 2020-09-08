Hon Hai posts record August sales; Advantech drops

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) yesterday reported revenue of NT$420.55 billion (US$14.24 billion) for last month, up 4.27 percent month-on-month and 5.45 percent year-on-year.

The figure was a company record high for the month of August, which an official attributed to gains in sales of its consumer electronics, components, computer peripherals and cloud computing businesses.

Consumer electronics posted the largest monthly increase, while computer peripherals recorded the biggest annual increase, the official said.

The lobby of the Taipei office of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, also known as Foxconn, is pictured on June 23. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

Cumulative revenue for the first eight months of the year totaled NT$2.88 trillion, down 4.37 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.

Hon Hai on Aug. 12 told an investors’ conference that third-quarter revenue would be higher than the second quarter, but lower than a year earlier.

Separately, leading industrial PC maker Advantech Co Ltd (研華) yesterday reported that revenue dropped for a second straight month to NT$4.3 billion last month, down 10.99 percent from a year earlier.

Sales at its industrial Internet-of-things and applied computing divisions expanded year-on-year last month, but its other divisions saw sales decline.

By destination, Europe and South Korea were its largest markets last month, a company press release said.

In the first eight months of the year, Advantech’s revenue dropped 4.71 percent year-on-year to NT$34 billion, the company said.

Sales in Taiwan, China and South Korea grew annually, while those in the US and Europe slid, the company said.

Advantech president of general management Eric Chen (陳清熙) on July 31 said that he was conservative about the company’s business performance in the third quarter, with some customers having postponed their shipment since June.