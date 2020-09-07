Taiwan business Quick Take

Staff writer





BANKING

CDHFC appoints Bertamini

China Development Financial Holding Corp (CDFHC, 中華開發金控) on Wednesday appointed Stefano Paolo Bertamini as its new president, the first foreigner to lead a local financial holding company. The appointment of the former chief executive officer of Saudi Arabia-based Al Rajhi Bank would still need approval of the Financial Supervisory Commission, CDFHC said in a regulatory filing. Bertamini worked at Standard Chartered Bank from 2008 to 2014 and with General Electric Co between 1986 and 2008, the company said. Former CDFHC president Alan Wang (王銘陽) resigned in March, with acting president Hsu Daw-yi (許道義) filling his position since then. While foreigners in senior positions in the nation’s financial firms are rare, CDFHC said that it hopes to leverage Bertamini’s experience in retail and global banking to expand its business to overseas markets.

Real Estate

Tianmu luxury homes soar

Luxury home transactions in Taipei’s Tianmu (天母) went up this year, thanks to the area’s proximity to foreign educational facilities and its popularity among wealthy Taiwanese, Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) said last week. The number of luxury home deals increased 50 percent in the first two quarters, with transactions totaling NT$3.15 billion (US$106.65 million), nearly twice the amount for the whole of last year at NT$1.75 billion, Taiwan Realty said. The results showed that Tianmu remains popular among home buyers even though storefronts in the area have difficulty finding tenants due to capital outflows in the past few years, Taiwan Realty research center head Charlene Chang (張旭嵐) said.