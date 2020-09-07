BANKING
CDHFC appoints Bertamini
China Development Financial Holding Corp (CDFHC, 中華開發金控) on Wednesday appointed Stefano Paolo Bertamini as its new president, the first foreigner to lead a local financial holding company. The appointment of the former chief executive officer of Saudi Arabia-based Al Rajhi Bank would still need approval of the Financial Supervisory Commission, CDFHC said in a regulatory filing. Bertamini worked at Standard Chartered Bank from 2008 to 2014 and with General Electric Co between 1986 and 2008, the company said. Former CDFHC president Alan Wang (王銘陽) resigned in March, with acting president Hsu Daw-yi (許道義) filling his position since then. While foreigners in senior positions in the nation’s financial firms are rare, CDFHC said that it hopes to leverage Bertamini’s experience in retail and global banking to expand its business to overseas markets.
Real Estate
Tianmu luxury homes soar
Luxury home transactions in Taipei’s Tianmu (天母) went up this year, thanks to the area’s proximity to foreign educational facilities and its popularity among wealthy Taiwanese, Taiwan Realty Co (台灣房屋) said last week. The number of luxury home deals increased 50 percent in the first two quarters, with transactions totaling NT$3.15 billion (US$106.65 million), nearly twice the amount for the whole of last year at NT$1.75 billion, Taiwan Realty said. The results showed that Tianmu remains popular among home buyers even though storefronts in the area have difficulty finding tenants due to capital outflows in the past few years, Taiwan Realty research center head Charlene Chang (張旭嵐) said.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said that it plans to build a 12-inch fab in Miaoli County next year as strong demand for display drivers used in laptops and image sensors has boosted factory utilization to 100 percent. The new facility is part of the contract chipmaker’s NT$278 billion (US$9.42 billion) plan, announced about two years ago, to build two 12-inch fabs in the county’s Tongluo Industrial Park (銅鑼科學園區) with a combined capacity of 100,000 wafers a month. Powerchip makes CMOS image sensors, DRAM chips and driver ICs used in flat panels for mobile phones, and operates three 12-inch fabs