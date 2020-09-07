Amazon bans unsolicited seeds

Reuters





Amazon.com Inc said it has banned foreign sales of seeds in the US after thousands of customers received unsolicited packages, mostly postmarked from China.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in July identified more than a dozen plant species, ranging from morning glories to mustard in the packages, and warned Amazon customers not to plant the seeds.

Seeds from other parts of the world could be non-native varieties that harm commodity crops, US plant experts said.

“Moving forward, we are only permitting the sale of seeds by sellers who are based in the US,” Amazon said in an e-mailed statement on Saturday last week after changing its policy on seed sales on Wednesday last week. The policy change was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The company added that sellers who do not follow its guidelines would be subject to action, including potential removal of their accounts.

According to Amazon’s policy Web page, the ban extends to plants and plant products.

The USDA in July said that the packages were most likely part of a “brushing” scam, in which people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false positive customer reviews to boost sales.

In an update on the case on Aug. 11, Osama El-Lissy, a deputy administrator for the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, said that the experts analyzing some of the seeds from China found very few problems.