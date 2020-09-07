Local life insurers record NT$150bn in pretax profit

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Taiwanese life insurers reported a combined pretax profit of NT$150.5 billion (US$5.1 billion) for the first seven months of the year, up 9.5 percent year-on-year and marking the highest for the period, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.

Life insurers’ combined net worth rose 32 percent year-on-year to NT$2.38 trillion, a record high, although foreign-exchange losses also reached a record NT$178.9 billion in the same period, up 31 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

As the New Taiwan dollar continued to rise against the US dollar, life insurers had a valuation loss of NT$227.8 billion, in their foreign currency-denominated assets, the data showed.

As of the end of July, their cash positions totaled NT$1.5 trillion, which was a record high and accounted for about 5.3 percent of insurers’ total investment capital, commission data showed.

Overseas investment plays an important role in life insurers’ portfolios, as they pursue high returns in foreign markets, given low interest rates in Taiwan, the commission said.

At the same time, it also exposes them to the risk of foreign-exchange rates, it added.

To manage the risk, life insurers purchase hedging tools, which are usually denominated in foreign currencies and designed against the appreciating NT dollar, the commission said.

Life insurers spent NT$97.4 billion on such tools in the first seven months of the year, the data showed.

In related news, net foreign fund outflow totaled US$3.91 billion last month, as foreign institutional investors moved dividend incomes out of Taiwan, the commission said.

Under central bank regulations, foreign institutional investors who have received cash dividends must soon decide whether they plan to put the money in the local equity market or transfer it abroad, the commission added.