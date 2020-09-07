Taiwanese life insurers reported a combined pretax profit of NT$150.5 billion (US$5.1 billion) for the first seven months of the year, up 9.5 percent year-on-year and marking the highest for the period, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed.
Life insurers’ combined net worth rose 32 percent year-on-year to NT$2.38 trillion, a record high, although foreign-exchange losses also reached a record NT$178.9 billion in the same period, up 31 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
As the New Taiwan dollar continued to rise against the US dollar, life insurers had a valuation loss of NT$227.8 billion, in their foreign currency-denominated assets, the data showed.
As of the end of July, their cash positions totaled NT$1.5 trillion, which was a record high and accounted for about 5.3 percent of insurers’ total investment capital, commission data showed.
Overseas investment plays an important role in life insurers’ portfolios, as they pursue high returns in foreign markets, given low interest rates in Taiwan, the commission said.
At the same time, it also exposes them to the risk of foreign-exchange rates, it added.
To manage the risk, life insurers purchase hedging tools, which are usually denominated in foreign currencies and designed against the appreciating NT dollar, the commission said.
Life insurers spent NT$97.4 billion on such tools in the first seven months of the year, the data showed.
In related news, net foreign fund outflow totaled US$3.91 billion last month, as foreign institutional investors moved dividend incomes out of Taiwan, the commission said.
Under central bank regulations, foreign institutional investors who have received cash dividends must soon decide whether they plan to put the money in the local equity market or transfer it abroad, the commission added.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said that it plans to build a 12-inch fab in Miaoli County next year as strong demand for display drivers used in laptops and image sensors has boosted factory utilization to 100 percent. The new facility is part of the contract chipmaker’s NT$278 billion (US$9.42 billion) plan, announced about two years ago, to build two 12-inch fabs in the county’s Tongluo Industrial Park (銅鑼科學園區) with a combined capacity of 100,000 wafers a month. Powerchip makes CMOS image sensors, DRAM chips and driver ICs used in flat panels for mobile phones, and operates three 12-inch fabs