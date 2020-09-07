Mandarin Airlines to retire its Embraer fleet

Staff writer, with CNA





Mandarin Airlines Ltd (華信航空) is to begin retiring its fleet of six Embraer aircraft, it said in a three-year plan submitted to the Civil Aeronautics Administration.

The China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) subsidiary is the only Taiwanese airline to use the aircraft, and said it plans to return six 104-seat Embraer E-190 jets to the leasing company at the pace of two per year, starting next month.

Mandarin took delivery of eight leased E-190 jets in June 2007 on an eight-year contract and kept six of them for another five years.

The jets have been used to fly to domestic and regional destinations, such as Penghu County and Hong Kong.

In November 2017, the airline took delivery of the first of nine twin-engine, 70-seat turboprop ATR72-600 jets it bought, which it said were more economical for domestic routes.

It now has seven of the turboprops.

Mandarin also uses larger aircraft and crew from CAL on wet-lease flights to Chinese and regional destinations.

More recently, it began wet-leasing Tigerair Taiwan Co’s (台灣虎航) 180-seat Airbus SE A320s on domestic routes, after seeing rising demand amid restrictions on traveling abroad.

Tigerair is another CAL subsidiary.

Under CAL’s short-haul fleet renewal plan announced last year, the group is expected to lease 14 Airbus A321neo jets and has placed orders for up to 16 of the same model, some of which will be operated by Mandarin Airlines.