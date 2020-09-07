Mandarin Airlines Ltd (華信航空) is to begin retiring its fleet of six Embraer aircraft, it said in a three-year plan submitted to the Civil Aeronautics Administration.
The China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) subsidiary is the only Taiwanese airline to use the aircraft, and said it plans to return six 104-seat Embraer E-190 jets to the leasing company at the pace of two per year, starting next month.
Mandarin took delivery of eight leased E-190 jets in June 2007 on an eight-year contract and kept six of them for another five years.
The jets have been used to fly to domestic and regional destinations, such as Penghu County and Hong Kong.
In November 2017, the airline took delivery of the first of nine twin-engine, 70-seat turboprop ATR72-600 jets it bought, which it said were more economical for domestic routes.
It now has seven of the turboprops.
Mandarin also uses larger aircraft and crew from CAL on wet-lease flights to Chinese and regional destinations.
More recently, it began wet-leasing Tigerair Taiwan Co’s (台灣虎航) 180-seat Airbus SE A320s on domestic routes, after seeing rising demand amid restrictions on traveling abroad.
Tigerair is another CAL subsidiary.
Under CAL’s short-haul fleet renewal plan announced last year, the group is expected to lease 14 Airbus A321neo jets and has placed orders for up to 16 of the same model, some of which will be operated by Mandarin Airlines.
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (力積電) yesterday said that it plans to build a 12-inch fab in Miaoli County next year as strong demand for display drivers used in laptops and image sensors has boosted factory utilization to 100 percent. The new facility is part of the contract chipmaker’s NT$278 billion (US$9.42 billion) plan, announced about two years ago, to build two 12-inch fabs in the county’s Tongluo Industrial Park (銅鑼科學園區) with a combined capacity of 100,000 wafers a month. Powerchip makes CMOS image sensors, DRAM chips and driver ICs used in flat panels for mobile phones, and operates three 12-inch fabs