CPC and Formosa to again hold fuel prices unchanged

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Gasoline and diesel prices this week are to remain unchanged for a third straight week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said yesterday.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would stay at NT$22.5, NT$24 and NT$26 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$19.8 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

CPC said that its gasoline and diesel prices should have increased by NT$0.5 and NT$0.7 per liter respectively this week based on its floating oil price formula.

However, to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia, the refiner said that it would absorb the cost increase and leave fuel prices unchanged.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) also said that it would leave its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline unchanged at NT$22.5, NT$23.9 and NT$26 per liter respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$19.6 per liter.