Largan’s profits fall more than 22% last month

RISING COMPETITION: While Largan is expected to hold on to the ‘lion’s share’ of the lens market, Apple would eventually diversity its vendors, an analyst said

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Handset camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光) on Saturday posted a 22.1 percent year-on-year decline in revenue for last month, marking two consecutive months of annual declines.

Consolidated revenue was NT$5.02 billion (US$170 million), compared with NT$6.45 billion a year earlier, which is an 8.94 percent increase from NT$4.62 billion in July, company data showed.

Despite last month’s annual decline in sales, Largan’s numbers were in line with its forecast that last month’s revenue would be higher than July’s, as it benefited from pull-in orders.

The Taichung-based company makes high-end products for Apple Inc’s iPhone, as well as Android phone vendors, such as Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and Samsung Electronics Co.

In the first eight months of the year, Largan’s cumulative revenue was NT$35.51 billion, down 0.79 percent from NT$35.79 billion a year earlier, the statement said.

The second quarter was the bottom of Largan’s sales performance this year, Good Security Investment Consultant Co (顧德投顧) analyst Huang Han-cheng (黃漢成) said.

As the peak season effect progresses in the second half of the year, the company’s July revenue exceeded its guidance and last month’s numbers were up by 8.94 percent month-on-month, he said.

Since the launch of Apple’s new iPhones would be delayed by about one month this year, it is estimated that Largan might see revenue peak in December, Chinese-language news outlet Cynes.com cited Huang as saying.

Largan shares on Friday fell 1.08 percent to NT$3,655 in Taipei trading. They have fallen 26.9 percent this year, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

The company’s weak share price has been dragged by rising uncertainty on the handset industry, which is forecast to see global shipments decline 9.5 percent year-on-year this year to 1.2 billion units due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of consumer demand, International Data Corp said in a report on Aug. 27.

Largan is expected to see slower growth due to emerging competitors, but the company should maintain stable growth and benefit from a balanced client base, continuous optical migration and its leading technology, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in an Aug. 25 report.

“We expect Largan to still take the lion’s share of the market, thanks to its leadership in technology and capacity, which enable it to make timely shipments to meet Apple’s high-spec standards and volume requirements,” Yuanta analyst Nicole Tu (塗景婷) said.

“However, given Apple’s supply risk diversification and cost control, we expect second and third lens suppliers to rise in the Apple lens supply chain in the next few years, which would gradually erode Largan’s market share,” she added.