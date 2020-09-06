US dollar pares daily gains as market recovers from sluggish US jobs data

Reuters, LONDON





As risk assets recovered on Friday afternoon, the safe-haven US dollar dipped, retracing gains made on safe-haven demand following a US Department of Labor report that job growth slowed further last month, threatening the US economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employment slowed and permanent job losses increased as programs to help businesses pay wages have lapsed or are on the verge of ending.

Economists credited government largesse for the sharp rebound in economic activity after it nearly ground to a halt following the shuttering of businesses in the middle of March.

The US dollar index rallied to its highest in a week following the report.

However, the gains were erased on Friday afternoon as US stock indices recovered after earlier hitting their lowest level in a month.

The US dollar index on Friday rose 0.25 percent to 92.97, up 0.6 percent for the week.

It remains 1.3 percent higher than the April 2018 low of 91.74 after the US Federal Reserve overhauled its policy framework last week, which would allow it to keep rates lower for longer periods, a negative for the US dollar.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.006 to close at NT$29.537, falling slightly from last week’s NT$29.521.

Turnover totaled US$1.06 billion during the trading session.

Investors see a downward trajectory for the US dollar in the longer term.

“Dollar rallies are going to be faded unless there is a major surprise on the risk front,” TD Securities senior foreign exchange strategist Mazen Issa said.

The US dollar’s downtrend would continue for at least another three months due to the outlook for the Fed’s monetary policy, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

The drop in the US dollar at the start of the week pushed the euro above the key US$1.20 level for the first time since 2018.

However, those gains quickly faded after European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said the euro-dollar exchange rate “does matter” for monetary policy, suggesting the euro’s rise had come too fast and strong for the ECB’s liking.

“The focus is going to be on what happens at the ECB meeting next week,” Issa said, adding that if the euro’s rally is mentioned in the central bank’s official statement, it is likely to have a major impact on foreign exchange markets.

Additional reporting by staff writer