As risk assets recovered on Friday afternoon, the safe-haven US dollar dipped, retracing gains made on safe-haven demand following a US Department of Labor report that job growth slowed further last month, threatening the US economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employment slowed and permanent job losses increased as programs to help businesses pay wages have lapsed or are on the verge of ending.
Economists credited government largesse for the sharp rebound in economic activity after it nearly ground to a halt following the shuttering of businesses in the middle of March.
The US dollar index rallied to its highest in a week following the report.
However, the gains were erased on Friday afternoon as US stock indices recovered after earlier hitting their lowest level in a month.
The US dollar index on Friday rose 0.25 percent to 92.97, up 0.6 percent for the week.
It remains 1.3 percent higher than the April 2018 low of 91.74 after the US Federal Reserve overhauled its policy framework last week, which would allow it to keep rates lower for longer periods, a negative for the US dollar.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, losing NT$0.006 to close at NT$29.537, falling slightly from last week’s NT$29.521.
Turnover totaled US$1.06 billion during the trading session.
Investors see a downward trajectory for the US dollar in the longer term.
“Dollar rallies are going to be faded unless there is a major surprise on the risk front,” TD Securities senior foreign exchange strategist Mazen Issa said.
The US dollar’s downtrend would continue for at least another three months due to the outlook for the Fed’s monetary policy, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.
The drop in the US dollar at the start of the week pushed the euro above the key US$1.20 level for the first time since 2018.
However, those gains quickly faded after European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said the euro-dollar exchange rate “does matter” for monetary policy, suggesting the euro’s rise had come too fast and strong for the ECB’s liking.
“The focus is going to be on what happens at the ECB meeting next week,” Issa said, adding that if the euro’s rally is mentioned in the central bank’s official statement, it is likely to have a major impact on foreign exchange markets.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
SECURITY CONCERNS: A spokesperson said a revised application has been submitted for the cable system, which would travel from the US to Taiwan and the Philippines Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc dropped plans for an undersea cable between the US and Hong Kong after US President Donald Trump’s administration said that Beijing might use the link to collect information on Americans. The companies quickly submitted a revised proposal that includes links to Taiwan and the Philippines, as envisioned in the application that was withdrawn on Thursday. The new filing did not include Hong Kong-based Pacific Light Data Communication Co (太平洋光纜數據通訊), a partner in the original plan and a concern for US security agencies that cited its links to mainland China’s Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group