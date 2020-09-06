European equities tumbled a second day on Friday, posting their worst weekly drop since July, as investors exited some of this year’s biggest winners amid concerns about stretched valuations.
The STOXX 600 closed 1.1 percent lower, after swinging between gains and losses during the day, taking its weekly decline to 1.9 percent.
Technology and real-estate stocks led the drop.
The move was similar to Thursday’s, when the losses in the NASDAQ Composite spoiled appetite for risk assets. On Friday, a retreat in US tech giants Amazon.com, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc pushed the tech-heavy index to a two-week low.
In Europe, banks provided a rare bright spot on Friday, as a potential merger between Spain’s CaixaBank SA and Bankia SA lifted the sector to the top of the benchmark.
European equities have been under pressure this week on concern that the rally in growth stocks, and particularly in the tech sector, has been overdone.
Still, a rotation into cheaper value and cyclical shares might eventually benefit Europe over the US, in addition to sheltering the STOXX 600 from major losses, because the presence of tech stocks in the European benchmark is limited.
“The extent of Thursday’s selloff, and the one we are seeing today, on the back of very little in terms of new events or information, is a reminder that at extreme valuations share prices can be volatile,” Willis Owen Ltd head of personal investing Adrian Lowcock said. “If you don’t take profits the market will do it for you.”
A batch of economic data this week bolstered expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) would maintain an accommodative stance to bolster inflation, in line with the US Federal Reserve.
“The Fed’s decision to move to an average inflation target has set the scene ... given the still high level of uncertainty surrounding any economic outlook, the ECB is highly unlikely to change its policy stance at next week’s meeting,” ING Groep NV chief economist for eurozone and global head of macro Carsten Brzeski wrote in a note.
Additional reporting by Reuters
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be
SECURITY CONCERNS: A spokesperson said a revised application has been submitted for the cable system, which would travel from the US to Taiwan and the Philippines Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc dropped plans for an undersea cable between the US and Hong Kong after US President Donald Trump’s administration said that Beijing might use the link to collect information on Americans. The companies quickly submitted a revised proposal that includes links to Taiwan and the Philippines, as envisioned in the application that was withdrawn on Thursday. The new filing did not include Hong Kong-based Pacific Light Data Communication Co (太平洋光纜數據通訊), a partner in the original plan and a concern for US security agencies that cited its links to mainland China’s Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group