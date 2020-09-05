World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Iran-linked firms sanctioned

Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on 11 foreign companies, accusing them of helping to facilitate Iran’s export of petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemicals in violation of its sanctions. The Department of the Treasury slapped sanctions on six companies based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China that it said enable the shipment and sale of Iranian petrochemicals and support Triliance Petrochemical Co Ltd, a Hong Kong-based company blacklisted by Washington. The Treasury also blacklisted UAE-based Petrotech FZE and Trio Energy DMCC, Hong Kong-based Jingho Technology Co Ltd (晶浩科技) and Dynapex Energy Ltd, as well as China-based Dinrin Ltd (丁林有限公司), accusing them of being front companies for Triliance and Zagros.

ACQUISITIONS

TikTok India bidders sought

Softbank Group Corp is exploring assembling a group of bidders for TikTok’s India assets and has been looking for local partners, people familiar with the matter said. Over the past month, the Japanese conglomerate, which owns a stake in TikTok’s Chinese parent, ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), has held talks with the heads of India’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. While discussions have fizzled since then, Softbank is still exploring options, the people said.

CHIPMAKERS

Broadcom forecast bullish

Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that has branched out into enterprise software, gave a bullish forecast helped by spending on data centers and a predicted rebound in shipments of smartphone components. Revenue in the three months ending Nov. 1 would be US$6.4 billion, plus or minus US$150 million, the San Jose, California-based company said in a statement on Thursday. That compares with an average analyst prediction of US$6.19 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Broadcom has a wide variety of products spanning components for servers, smartphones, vehicles, security software, home broadband and software that runs the biggest mainframe computers. Some elements of the global lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic have boosted demand, while others, such as lower spending on smartphones and government infrastructure, have hurt. “Our outlook for the fourth quarter reflects a strong anticipated ramp in wireless, as well as the continuing surge in demand for networking from cloud and telecom customers, more than offsetting expected softness in enterprise” Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) said in the statement.

ONLINE SALES

Amazon Japan offers plan

Amazon Japan has submitted a plan to the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) on how it would improve practices suspected of contravening regulations, the Asahi Shimbun reported yesterday. The unit of Amazon.com Inc was raided by the commission in 2018 on suspicion of demanding that suppliers shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on the e-commerce giant’s Web site. The proposal includes a plan to refund suppliers who were pressured to pay this “cooperation money,” the newspaper said. “We continue to have cooperative and productive discussions with the JFTC,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.