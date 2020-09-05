UNITED STATES
Iran-linked firms sanctioned
Washington on Thursday imposed sanctions on 11 foreign companies, accusing them of helping to facilitate Iran’s export of petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemicals in violation of its sanctions. The Department of the Treasury slapped sanctions on six companies based in Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China that it said enable the shipment and sale of Iranian petrochemicals and support Triliance Petrochemical Co Ltd, a Hong Kong-based company blacklisted by Washington. The Treasury also blacklisted UAE-based Petrotech FZE and Trio Energy DMCC, Hong Kong-based Jingho Technology Co Ltd (晶浩科技) and Dynapex Energy Ltd, as well as China-based Dinrin Ltd (丁林有限公司), accusing them of being front companies for Triliance and Zagros.
ACQUISITIONS
TikTok India bidders sought
Softbank Group Corp is exploring assembling a group of bidders for TikTok’s India assets and has been looking for local partners, people familiar with the matter said. Over the past month, the Japanese conglomerate, which owns a stake in TikTok’s Chinese parent, ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動), has held talks with the heads of India’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. While discussions have fizzled since then, Softbank is still exploring options, the people said.
CHIPMAKERS
Broadcom forecast bullish
Broadcom Inc, a chipmaker that has branched out into enterprise software, gave a bullish forecast helped by spending on data centers and a predicted rebound in shipments of smartphone components. Revenue in the three months ending Nov. 1 would be US$6.4 billion, plus or minus US$150 million, the San Jose, California-based company said in a statement on Thursday. That compares with an average analyst prediction of US$6.19 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Broadcom has a wide variety of products spanning components for servers, smartphones, vehicles, security software, home broadband and software that runs the biggest mainframe computers. Some elements of the global lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic have boosted demand, while others, such as lower spending on smartphones and government infrastructure, have hurt. “Our outlook for the fourth quarter reflects a strong anticipated ramp in wireless, as well as the continuing surge in demand for networking from cloud and telecom customers, more than offsetting expected softness in enterprise” Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) said in the statement.
ONLINE SALES
Amazon Japan offers plan
Amazon Japan has submitted a plan to the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC) on how it would improve practices suspected of contravening regulations, the Asahi Shimbun reported yesterday. The unit of Amazon.com Inc was raided by the commission in 2018 on suspicion of demanding that suppliers shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on the e-commerce giant’s Web site. The proposal includes a plan to refund suppliers who were pressured to pay this “cooperation money,” the newspaper said. “We continue to have cooperative and productive discussions with the JFTC,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
Apple Inc has asked its suppliers to produce at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year, roughly in line with last year’s launch, in a sign that demand for the company’s most important product is holding up in the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recession. The Cupertino, California-based technology company anticipates shipments of the next-generation iPhones could reach as many as 80 million units this year, people familiar with the situation said. Apple next month plans to launch four new models with 5G wireless speeds, a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes, the people said. Among
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
China is planning a sweeping set of new government policies to develop its domestic semiconductor industry and counter restrictions by US President Donald Trump’s administration, conferring the same kind of priority on the effort it accorded to building its atomic capability, people with knowledge of the matter said. Beijing is preparing broad support for so-called third-generation semiconductors for the five years through 2025, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing government deliberations. A suite of measures to bolster research, education and financing for the industry has been added to a draft of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is to be