Asian shares follow Wall Street lower

‘FROTH’ ELIMINATOR: An analyst said that while it is not a healthy meltdown in the US, getting rid of some short-term speculation would offer better levels for investors

Asian markets skidded yesterday after Wall Street had its worst day since June as investors’ exuberance faltered after a spate of record highs.

Shares fell across the region, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shedding 1.1 percent.

There was little going on regionally to alter the market’s trajectory after the US benchmark S&P 500 gave up 3.5 percent, its biggest loss in three months, and the NASDAQ fell 5 percent as high-flying technology companies took a tumble after months of spectacular gains.

There seemed to be no explicit catalyst for the sell-off, with economic data coming in approximately where the market had expected and no companies issuing foreboding warnings.

However, the market felt due for a breather, analysts said, adding that there is still plenty of money sloshing through financial systems with the US Federal Reserve and many other central banks unleashing massive amounts of cash through bond purchases, while keeping interest rates low.

“While I don’t think its a healthy meltdown, getting rid of some of the short-term speculator froth will offer up better levels for the wall of money to indulge as we know the Fed is not going anywhere soon,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary.

The Nikkei 225 shed 260.1 points to 23,205.43, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.3 percent to 24,095.45.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gave up 3.1 percent to 5,925.5 and the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.9 percent to 3,355.37.

Wall Street’s unloading of technology shares on Thursday ended with Apple Inc plunging 8 percent. Amazon.com Inc lost 4.6 percent and Facebook Inc gave back 3.8 percent.

Investors have been betting that those companies would keep making huge profits as people spend even more time online during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also assigned lofty market values to new-found darlings such as Zoom Video Communications Inc, as many people work remotely and students do online learning.

Even with Thursday’s losses, Apple is still up 64.7 percent for the year and Amazon is up 82.3 percent. Zoom’s gain for the year is still 460.4 percent.

“There’s really very little to justify [these stocks’ upward move] other than euphoria,” Nationwide chief of investment research Mark Hackett said.

The gains have been based on “very optimistic assumptions” about the pandemic’s impact on the US economy, as well as on prospects for the US Congress and the White House coming up with another economic relief package.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits fell last week to 881,000, slightly better than what economists had expected, but companies are still letting workers go at numbers well above those seen during the Great Recession in the 1930s. The jobs picture remains extremely bleak, with tens of millions of Americans still unemployed.

Economists surveyed by FactSet forecast that the US economy created 1.4 million jobs last month, down from 1.74 million jobs in July.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.8 percent, to 28,292.73. A day earlier it crossed 29,000 for the first time since February.

The S&P 500 index lost 125.78 points to close at 3,455.06. The technology-heavy NASDAQ dropped 598.34 points to 11,458.10.

Semiconductor companies also fell sharply. Nvidia Corp, Qorvo Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc fell 8 percent or more. Even with Thursday’s drop, Nvidia is still the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 so far this year.

In energy trading, US benchmark crude gave up US$0.34 to US$41.03 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost US$0.14 to US$41.37 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, declined US$0.33 to US$43.73 per barrel.

The US dollar slipped to ￥106.18 from ￥106.18 late on Thursday. The euro fell to US$1.1845 from US$1.1852.