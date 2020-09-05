Women in top roles at firms goes up 30% to 230

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Two-hundred-and-thirty locally listed companies had a woman as one of their top executives in 2018, an increase of 30 percent from 117 in 2015, a white paper released by the Taiwan Women on Boards Association said yesterday.

Despite the increase, it is only a small minority of Taiwanese companies that have a woman in the top job of either chief executive officer or chairperson, the association said at a forum in Taipei.

The paper was authored by Ting Hsiu-i (丁秀儀), a professor at National Taipei University of Technology.

American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen, seventh left, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua, to his right, Pegatron Corp chairman Tung Tzu-hsien, fifth right, and other guests gesture at the Taiwan Women on Boards Association forum at Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

“It looks like rapid growth, but we are coming from such a low base,” Ting said, adding that there are more than 1,200 publicly traded companies in Taiwan.

“We can still do a lot better,” she said.

“Most companies in the US, for instance, are run by the CEO and are supervised by the chairperson,” Ting said. “In Taiwan, the chairperson has a large role in running the company, making them the top executive.”

Pegatron Corp chairman Tung Tzu-hsien speaks at a Taiwan Women on Boards Association forum at Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

“We are used to female managers at senior levels in Taiwan,” association chairwoman Jaclyn Tsai (蔡玉玲) said. “To break the final glass ceiling, women need the confidence that they can do it.”

The association is initiating “Female CEO University,” a mentoring program to pair aspiring CEOs aged 20 to 35 with women established in executive roles.

However, it is not just women who need to change, Global Views Monthly president Mary Yang (楊瑪利) said.

“A lot of men and in-laws need to be re-educated,” Yang said. “Kids are not solely women’s business — dinosaur husbands who will not do housework need to be fired.”

Pegatron Corp (和碩) chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) said at the forum that he looks forward to a time “maybe in 50 or 100 years, when society is completely developed, when we do not need special treatment for women.”

Asked about the threat of the so-called “red supply chain” of China’s manufacturing industry, Tung said that it is a mistake in today’s increasingly sophisticated corporate environment to “label a company red, green or blue.”

“Technology companies have internationalized so much, even Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) is almost 80 percent foreign-held,” he said.

“You have to trust the experienced companies to know where to find the best capital, the technology, the suppliers, the workforce and the factories,” he said.