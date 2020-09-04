PHARMACEUTICALS
Sanofi starts clinical trials
Sanofi SA yesterday administered the first patients with its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, bringing it a step closer to phase 3 clinical trials it aims to start before the end of the year. The Paris-based drugmaker launched human studies at 11 sites across the US. The phase 1/2 trial — which compresses the early and middle stages of clinical tests — is to assess 440 healthy patients in two age groups: 18 to 49, and over 50. Sanofi, which is developing the vaccine in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, aims to have results by December, at which point it hopes to accelerate into late-stage studies. Although Sanofi and Glaxo are just starting their latest trial, the vaccine front-runners might deliver interim data from their studies as early as this month.
MACROECONOMICS
Eurozone still floundering
The eurozone’s rebound from its deepest downturn on record faltered last month, as growth in the bloc’s dominant service industry almost ground to a halt, a survey showed yesterday. The EU’s composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slid to 51.9 last month from July’s 54.9 — close to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, albeit slightly better than an initial flash reading of 51.6, IHS Markit’s survey showed. The services PMI fell to 50.5 from 54.7, better than its flash reading of 50.1. “Service sector companies across the eurozone saw growth of business activity grind almost to a halt in August, fueling worries that the post-lockdown rebound has started to fade amid ongoing social distancing restrictions linked to COVID-19,” IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said. Demand stuttered across the bloc, despite firms cutting prices, while headcount was reduced for a sixth month.
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon to create 7,000 jobs
Amazon.com Inc yesterday brought a little cheer to Britain’s troubled labor market, saying it would create a further 7,000 permanent jobs this year, taking total annual hires to 10,000. Last month, the number of employed people in Britain posted its biggest drop since 2009, and COVID-19 is expected to take a much heavier toll on unemployment when the government winds down its huge job-protection scheme. Amazon’s latest recruitment is to take its total UK workforce to more than 40,000 by the end of the year. The US Internet giant said the 7,000 new jobs would be for warehouse workers, engineers, human resources and information technology professionals, and health, safety and finance specialists. The jobs would be in more than 50 sites, including two new distribution centers in north and central England, and at corporate offices.
ENERGY
Aramco shelving projects
Saudi Aramco is shelving large petrochemical and gas projects, as the state oil giant’s determination to preserve its dividend despite a crash in energy prices forces it to cut back on major investments. The world’s biggest oil firm is abandoning plans to build a US$20 billion crude-to-chemicals plant in Yanbu, on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, said two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media. It is also reviewing its decision to buy 25 percent of Sempra Energy’s liquefied natural gas terminal in the US and has already taken some staff off the project, a separate person said. The about-turns come as the company tries to honor its pledge to pay a US$75 billion dividend annually for the next several years.
