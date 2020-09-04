The European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) on Wednesday night urged the government to increase spending on healthcare to prepare for an aging society.
Taiwan’s spending on healthcare, at about 6 percent of GDP — which is lower than the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s average of 9 percent — means that people sometimes do not get access to advanced healthcare solutions that are necessary for an aging society with a rising incidence of chronic diseases, ECCT chairman Giuseppe Izzo told a dinner gathering, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as a guest.
Izzo suggested additional investments in disease prevention, treatment and preparation for pandemics, as well as a more flexible business model to increase private-sector involvement in healthcare.
The COVID-19 crisis offers a great opportunity to help international companies diversify and strengthen their supply chains by investing in Taiwan, Izzo said.
However, the post-COVID-19 economy and supply chain realignment would need more than capital, he said.
Taiwan needs to support and follow international standards and best practices if it is serious about attracting global firms, he said.
The government can help by stepping up efforts to create a bilingual nation and promote English fluency in education, as well as the public and private sectors, he said.
More could be done to attract a more diverse range of foreign talent, such as simplifying recruitment programs and easing immigration regulations, the ECCT said.
Green energy presents a huge opportunity for Taiwan to provide energy security, reduce pollution and create a whole new high-value industry, the chamber said, adding that technologies, such as hybrids, fuel cells and renewable synthetic fuels, have significant potential.
To compensate for wind and solar fluctuations, smart grids and grid balancing technologies using hydrogen, liquid air or battery storage systems are also necessary, Izzo said.
