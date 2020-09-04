Shin Kong Life’s RBC ratio drops

BETTER TIMES AHEAD: The life insurer expects its risk-based capital ratio to rise later this month, aided by a NT$10 billion capital injection from its parent firm

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) saw its risk-based capital (RBC) ratio slide to a three-year low of 210 percent at the end of June, from 220 percent at the end of last year, due to lower volatility in its foreign exchange reserves, the insurer said yesterday.

Shin Kong ranked sixth in terms of RBC ratio, a measure of insurance companies’ solvency, among the nation’s major players, after Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) with 346 percent, Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽) with 293 percent, China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽) with 276 percent, Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) with 268 percent and Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) with 255 percent, the companies’ data showed.

The decline in Shin Kong Life’s RBC ratio could be attributed to the 58 percent fall in its foreign exchange reserves to NT$874 million (US$29.6 million) at the end of June, from NT$2.07 billion at the end of last year, Sunny Hsu (徐順鋆), vice president of Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), the parent company of the insurer, told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

The reserve was used to offset losses in foreign exchanges, as the New Taiwan dollar’s rise against the US dollar has made many hedging tools ineffective or more costly, Hsu said.

However, Shin Kong Life expects its RBC ratio to rise by 13 percentage points after a capital injection of NT$10 billion from Shin Kong Financial later this month, Hsu said.

As Shin Kong Life had set aside a new reserve of NT$4 billion for foreign exchange volatility in July upon the regulator’s approval, the new reserve would also push up its RBC ratio by 7 percentage points, Hsu said.

Meanwhile, its equity-to-asset ratio rebounded to 5.03 percent at the end of June, from 2.33 percent a quarter earlier, as its equity expanded after it used fair-value accounting to assess its investment holdings, Hsu said.

The Financial Supervisory Commission requires life insurers to maintain an equity-to-asset ratio of more than 3 percent and would scrutinize firms that fail to do so for 12 consecutive months.

“Overall, we have been farther from the alert level with a recovering RBC ratio, but we still have concerns and will remain cautious,” Shin Kong Life senior vice president Stan Lee (李超儒) said.

The life insurer’s cash holdings rose to 8.2 percent, from 7.8 percent a quarter earlier, a relatively high level given that insurers pursue targets with high returns, as it sold domestic and overseas stocks to realize capital gains, Lee said.

It has become relatively risky to put more money into the domestic and foreign equity markets as they are peaking, but the company is also hesitant about purchasing bonds given low yields, Lee said, adding that the insurer would trim its cash holdings this quarter after finding good targets.

Shin Kong Life’s pre-hedge recurring yield dipped to 3.32 percent as of the end of June, from 3.68 percent a year earlier, as companies paid less cash dividends this year amid the pandemic, it said.