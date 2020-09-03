PHARMACEUTICALS
Roche to unveil rapid test
Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche Holding AG on Tuesday announced that it would launch at the end of this month a test that detects COVID-19 within 15 minutes. “At launch, there will be 40 million SARS-CoV-2 rapid tests available, per month,” a capacity that would more than double by the end of the year, the company said in a statement. It would first be available for countries that recognize the CE mark for products sold in the EU, but it would be urgently seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, the company said.
BRAZIL
Economy shrinks 9.7% in Q2
The country’s economy contracted a record 9.7 percent in the second quarter from the previous three-month period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the national statistics institute reported on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive quarter of a decline in the country’s GDP, which is widely considered to be a recession. The decrease in the April-to-June period was the largest quarterly drop since 1996. Financial institutions surveyed by the Central Bank of Brazil on Monday projected that the economy would contract 5.28 percent this year.
UNITED KINGDOM
Tax cut boosts house prices
House prices last month increased by the most in 16 years after a tax cut stoked demand, Nationwide Building Society said yesterday. Values rose 2 percent from a month earlier to an average of ￡224,123 (US$299,000), the mortgage lender said. On an annual basis, prices rose 3.7 percent. The question now is how long the boost can be sustained. Government support measures would start to run out next month, and unemployment is expected to rise.
BANKING
Credit Suisse under probe
Switzerland’s financial market oversight body yesterday said that it has opened “enforcement proceedings” against Credit Suisse Group AG in the wake of a spying scandal that has marred the image of the bank. The move by FINMA, the market supervisory authority, comes after an independent investigation ordered by the bank unearthed and detailed a scandal involving spying on a former executive, Iqbal Khan, after he left to join rival bank UBS Group AG.
TELECOMS
AT&T to keep video games
AT&T Inc has removed its Warner Bros video-game business from the list of non-core assets up for sale, deciding it was too valuable to unload during its effort to pay down debt and streamline, people familiar with the situation have said. Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, the gaming unit that is home to titles like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Mortal Kombat 11, had attracted interest from several major companies and could have reaped US$4 billion, as reported by CNBC in June.
HERBICIDES
Bayer challenges ruling
Bayer AG has asked California’s Supreme Court to review a decision awarding US$20.5 million to a groundskeeper who said that the company’s Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing that the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal principles. Bayer said the July decision by the California Court of Appeal affirming a 2018 jury verdict in favor of Dewayne Johnson would be relied upon by other courts handling cases over the widely used herbicide.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
Silicon Valley has been hard at work on the vexing challenge of autonomous cars. Now veterans of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc are announcing what they have been up to: a new start-up working on self-flying airplanes for cargo. Reliable Robotics Corp is not trying to invent a new kind of aircraft. The idea is to bring autonomous capability to existing planes, starting with smaller aircraft that ferry cargo. In June, with approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Reliable Robotics demonstrated a fully automated remote landing of a Cessna 208 Caravan turboprop owned by FedEx Corp. Reliable