PHARMACEUTICALS

Roche to unveil rapid test

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche Holding AG on Tuesday announced that it would launch at the end of this month a test that detects COVID-19 within 15 minutes. “At launch, there will be 40 million SARS-CoV-2 rapid tests available, per month,” a capacity that would more than double by the end of the year, the company said in a statement. It would first be available for countries that recognize the CE mark for products sold in the EU, but it would be urgently seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, the company said.

BRAZIL

Economy shrinks 9.7% in Q2

The country’s economy contracted a record 9.7 percent in the second quarter from the previous three-month period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the national statistics institute reported on Tuesday. It was the second consecutive quarter of a decline in the country’s GDP, which is widely considered to be a recession. The decrease in the April-to-June period was the largest quarterly drop since 1996. Financial institutions surveyed by the Central Bank of Brazil on Monday projected that the economy would contract 5.28 percent this year.

UNITED KINGDOM

Tax cut boosts house prices

House prices last month increased by the most in 16 years after a tax cut stoked demand, Nationwide Building Society said yesterday. Values rose 2 percent from a month earlier to an average of ￡224,123 (US$299,000), the mortgage lender said. On an annual basis, prices rose 3.7 percent. The question now is how long the boost can be sustained. Government support measures would start to run out next month, and unemployment is expected to rise.

BANKING

Credit Suisse under probe

Switzerland’s financial market oversight body yesterday said that it has opened “enforcement proceedings” against Credit Suisse Group AG in the wake of a spying scandal that has marred the image of the bank. The move by FINMA, the market supervisory authority, comes after an independent investigation ordered by the bank unearthed and detailed a scandal involving spying on a former executive, Iqbal Khan, after he left to join rival bank UBS Group AG.

TELECOMS

AT&T to keep video games

AT&T Inc has removed its Warner Bros video-game business from the list of non-core assets up for sale, deciding it was too valuable to unload during its effort to pay down debt and streamline, people familiar with the situation have said. Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, the gaming unit that is home to titles like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Mortal Kombat 11, had attracted interest from several major companies and could have reaped US$4 billion, as reported by CNBC in June.

HERBICIDES

Bayer challenges ruling

Bayer AG has asked California’s Supreme Court to review a decision awarding US$20.5 million to a groundskeeper who said that the company’s Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing that the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal principles. Bayer said the July decision by the California Court of Appeal affirming a 2018 jury verdict in favor of Dewayne Johnson would be relied upon by other courts handling cases over the widely used herbicide.