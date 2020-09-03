Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday pulled a job ad seeking an analyst to monitor the “threat” of labor organizing at the e-commerce behemoth, which has resisted unionization since its founding.
Images of the posting shared by nonprofit pro-labor group Athena described a search for an analyst on “sensitive topics that are highly confidential including labor organizing threats against the company.”
Amazon did not provide any details about the job posting, but a company spokeswoman told reporters: “The job post was not an accurate description of the role — it was made in error and has since been corrected.”
Athena, a coalition that is focused specifically on Amazon’s corporate activity and treatment of workers, said that workers have complained of being targeted by the company for speaking out on labor issues.
“This job description is proof that Amazon intends to continue on this course,” Athena director Dania Rajendra said. “The public deserves to know whether Amazon will continue to fill these positions, even if they’re no longer publicly posted.”
Rajendra called on public officials to rein in Amazon’s power.
In a petition filed early this year with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and other labor groups claiming to represent a total of 5.3 million workers accused Amazon of anti-competitive practices.
“The company’s dominance allows it to squeeze profit from and reduce choice among workers, consumers, merchants and competitors,” read a copy of the 28-page petition available online.
The unions wanted the FTC to investigate whether the Seattle-based company is using its clout to push down wages for its workers and in labor markets in general.
Separately, the battle for online supremacy is on as Walmart Inc on Tuesday announced the coming launch of a membership program that provides free delivery as the world’s biggest retailer takes direct aim at Amazon.
The long-discussed Walmart+ would start on Sept. 15, charging US$98 annually or US$12.95 a month to provide free delivery as soon as the same day along with discounts on fuel and other features.
The service is to compete with Amazon’s “Prime” program, which offers free delivery within two days with a comparably priced subscription that also provides free and premium-priced video and entertainment offerings.
Walmart’s announcement highlighted the need to meet consumer needs in a fast-evolving economy especially amid the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that has fueled a surge in tech adaptations for the work and shop-at-home world.
“Life feels more complicated than ever. Walmart+ is designed to make it easier — giving customers an option not to have to sacrifice on cost or convenience,” Walmart chief customer officer Janey Whiteside said. “We have always been a champion for the right item at the right price, but now it’s more than that. We have the right shopping solutions at the right time, too.”
