Tesla to sell up to US$5bn of shares to balance books

AP, DETROIT, Michigan





A day after its 5-for-1 share split took effect, Tesla Inc on Tuesday announced plans to sell up to US$5 billion of common shares.

The electric vehicle and solar panel maker said in a filing with securities regulators that it intends to sell up to 10.03 million shares and use the proceeds for unspecified general corporate purposes.

The sales would be made “from time to time” and Tesla said the actual amount of the offering cannot be determined at present.

A Tesla Inc factory is under construction in Gruenheide, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The shares would be sold through 10 different brokerage houses, and each would get a 0.5 percent commission.

Tesla shares on Tuesday closed down 4.7 percent at US$475.05. The filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission came before the markets opened. Any share sales would likely dilute the value of current shareholders’ investments.

As of June 30, Tesla had US$8.6 billion in cash and about US$8.5 billion in debt excluding vehicle and solar panel financing.

The company has to finance some big-ticket capital spending this year, because it is building a new factory in Germany and has plans for an additional plant outside of Austin, Texas.

It is also gearing up to roll out its new “Cybertruck” pickup and a semi sometime next year.

GOOD TIMING

Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to investors that the timing of the equity offering is good in order to shore up the Palo Alto, California, company’s balance sheet.

There is strong demand from investors at present to buy Tesla after a huge rally, he wrote.

Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk is “raising enough capital to get the balance sheet and capital structure to further firm up its growing cash position and slowly get out of its debt situation,” Ives wrote.

The added capital “throws the lingering bear thesis for Tesla out the window for now,” he added.