Australia tumbled into its first recession for almost three decades, with its pandemic-crippled economy shrinking a record 7 percent in the second quarter of this year, official data showed.
With vast swathes of the domestic and global economy shut down to contain the deadly disease, business activity suffered a catastrophic drop — despite authorities providing billions of Australian dollars in support — not even witnessed during the global financial crisis.
“Today’s national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from COVID-19,” Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.
Photo: AP
“Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end. The cause: a once-in-a-century pandemic,” he said.
The economy contracted 7 percent in the April-to-June period from the previous three months, in line with government forecasts, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) said.
That followed a 0.3 percent dip. A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
Australia’s GDP dropped 6.3 percent year-on-year.
“The June quarter saw a significant contraction in household spending on services as households altered their behavior and restrictions were put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” ABS head of national accounts Michael Smedes said.
Hours worked fell almost 10 percent, while cash payments of social benefits rose more than 40 percent, both records, while imports and exports were also down.
The country was already reeling from a prolonged drought and massive bushfires that rattled the economy before the disease struck.
The Australian government has stumped up tens of billions of Australian dollars to fight the economic fallout from the pandemic and Frydenberg said the contraction would have been far worse without such support, which included payments to employers to avoid laying off staff.
“Today’s devastating numbers confirm what every Australian knows: that COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on our economy and our lives like nothing we have ever experienced before, but there is hope and there is a road out,” Frydenberg said.
Australia has confirmed nearly 26,000 cases of the disease and 663 deaths, in a population of 25 million, and had successfully contained it in most of the country by July.
However, an outbreak in Melbourne and its surroundings since then forced a new lockdown of 5 million people in the country’s second-largest city, dragging on the recovery.
Borders between Australia’s states and territories also remain closed to most travel to avoid further outbreaks, hampering tourism and other key sectors.
Authorities expect national unemployment to peak at 9.3 percent in December and the budget deficit to blow out to almost one-10th of GDP by the middle of next year.
Still, Frydenberg said that Australia has been more successful than most in handling the crisis.
“This gives us confidence that as a nation we are better placed than most other nations, and that by containing the virus we can chart a pathway to economic recovery and we can leave the worst of the economic crisis in the June quarter behind us,” he said. “But the road ahead will be long. The road ahead will be hard. The road ahead will be bumpy.”
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is
Silicon Valley has been hard at work on the vexing challenge of autonomous cars. Now veterans of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) and Tesla Inc are announcing what they have been up to: a new start-up working on self-flying airplanes for cargo. Reliable Robotics Corp is not trying to invent a new kind of aircraft. The idea is to bring autonomous capability to existing planes, starting with smaller aircraft that ferry cargo. In June, with approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Reliable Robotics demonstrated a fully automated remote landing of a Cessna 208 Caravan turboprop owned by FedEx Corp. Reliable