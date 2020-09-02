GERMANY
Forecast revised upward
The government expects the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to be less severe than originally feared, but it now sees a weaker rebound next year, sources said yesterday. The government revised upward its economic forecast for this year to a decline of 5.8 percent from a previously expected slump of 6.3 percent, two people with knowledge of the data said. That would still be the biggest plunge since the end of World War II. The government revised downward its growth forecast for next year to an expansion of 4.4 percent from its previous estimate of 5.2 percent, the people said.
GAMBLING
Macau revenue slumps
The territory’s casinos last month suffered further pain as gaming revenue dropped more than 90 percent for the fifth straight month, with executives awaiting a recovery after China’s gradual relaxation of travel and visa curbs. Gross gaming revenue was 1.33 billion patacas (US$167 million), down 95 percent from a year earlier, Gaming Inspection & Coordination Bureau data showed. That was in line with the median analyst estimate for a 93 percent decline.
INDIA
Economy contracts 23.9%
The economy contracted by 23.9 percent in the second quarter, its worst performance in at least 24 years, the government announced on Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged what was once the world’s fastest-growing major economy. The contraction followed tepid 3.1 percent growth in the first quarter, which was the worst performance in at least eight years, the National Statistical Office said. The nation has reported 3,691,166 cases of COVID-19 and 65,288 deaths.
TEXTILES
Bangladesh exports rebound
Bangladesh’s crucial textile industry last month posted a sharp rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, with exports surging nearly 50 percent as factories swung into full gear to meet orders from global retailers, officials said yesterday. Shipments of ready-made clothes totaled US$3.3 billion, up from US$2.3 billion a year earlier, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said. The garment industry is the cornerstone of the Bangladeshi economy, the world’s second-largest exporter after China.
TRADE
Joint initiative planned
The trade ministers of Japan, India and Australia yesterday agreed to work toward achieving supply chain resilience in the Indo-Pacific region, following reports that the three nations are looking to work together to counter China’s dominance. The ministers instructed their officials to promptly hammer out details for an initiative later this year to strengthen supply chains, a joint statement said. They also called on other nations in the region with shared views to participate in the initiative.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Bayer buys Care/of stake
Bayer AG has agreed to buy online vitamin and health supplement company Care/of as the German drugmaker aims to expand its nutrition business. Bayer is acquiring 70 percent of the business in a transaction that values the company at US$225 million, a person familiar with the matter said. Bayer would have an option to buy the rest by 2022, the person said. The deal is an “important milestone” for both Bayer and Care/of, said Bayer spokesman Dan Childs, who declined to comment on the terms of the deal.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is