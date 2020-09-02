Zoom Video Communications Inc shares on Monday soared after the video-meeting company reported that quarterly revenue rocketed as its ranks of users more than quadrupled.
The Silicon Valley-based company that has become a popular way to work, learn or socialize during the COVID-19 pandemic said it made a profit of US$186 million on revenue of US$663.5 million in the quarter that ended on July 31.
That compared with net income of US$5.5 million in the same quarter the previous year.
Photo: AFP
“Organizations are shifting from addressing their immediate business continuity needs to supporting a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere on Zoom’s video-first platform,” Zoom founder and chief executive Eric Yuan (袁征) said in an earnings release.
Zoom shares were up more than 22 percent in after-market trading that followed the release of the earnings.
Zoom reported that it ended the quarter with about 370,000 customers that had more than 10 employees, more than four times as many as it had in the same period the previous year.
The increase in customers built on a surge in the previous fiscal quarter, and appeared to offset investor concerns that Zoom’s popularity would decline when restrictions on movements ease and people can get back to seeing one another in person.
The pandemic has driven demand for virtual collaboration using the Zoom video conferencing platform, Yuan said.
The earnings come with Zoom still under pressure to deal with security and privacy issues. It has taken heat over uninvited cyberguests disrupting online meetings with a tactic called “zoombombing.”
Zoom was originally built for businesses with dedicated information technology teams to handle implementing security features, but first-time users flocked to the service to work or socialize from home when the pandemic hit.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is