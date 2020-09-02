New vehicle sales last month slumped 20.7 percent month-on-month to 34,846 units as consumers took to the sidelines as Ghost Month began, online market researcher U-Car said in a report on its Web site yesterday.
That represented an annual expansion of 45 percent from 23,964 units last year, when Ghost Month started on Aug. 1 rather than Aug. 19 this year, and it indicates that the effects of Ghost Month are likely to carry over into next month’s sales.
In the first eight months of this year, new vehicle sales increased 3.3 percent year-on-year to 288,565 units, matching U-Car’s expectations.
“The local auto market is benefiting from a relatively well-controlled COVID-19 pandemic,” U-Car said.
Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) last month said that its new vehicle sales in Taiwan would likely slide 1.1 percent to 420,000 units this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dampen sales.
Toyota Motor Corp last month sold 2,741 Corolla Altis sedans, making it the most popular vehicle in Taiwan, while it also sold 2,380 RAV4 recreational vehicles, making it the best-selling model.
However, Corolla Altis sales dipped 26 percent last month from July due to seasonal factors, while RAV4 sales plunged nearly 40 percent month-on-month, it said.
Ford Lio Ho Motor Co’s (福特六和) new Kuga recreational vehicle was the nation’s third-most popular vehicle, with sales increasing 19.75 percent to 1,540 units from 1,286 in July, U-Car said.
Sales of Taiwan Suzuki Automobile Corp’s (金鈴汽車) five-door Jimny sports utility vehicle (SUV) increased to 572 units from only 69 units in July. Sales of Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd’s (台灣賓士) new GLC SUV increased to 892 units from 497 a month earlier and Tesla Inc’s new Model 3 electric vehicle increased to 685 units from 18, U-Car said, citing the effects of new models on sales.
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, last month sold 9,300 vehicles, down 29.14 percent from the 13,125 vehicles in July.
The dealer led the local competition with a market share of 26.7 percent last month, down from 29.9 percent in July.
Ford Lio Ho sold 3,263 vehicles, which saw its ranking climb to No. 2 with a 9.4 percent market share, up from 6.7 percent in July.
Mercedes-Benz Taiwan sold 2,690 vehicles, a 7.7 percent market share, helping it to gain the No. 3 spot.
Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產), which sells Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in Taiwan, sold 2,489 vehicles, down from 3,495 in July, as it fell one place to No. 4 with a market share of 7.1 percent.
LOCAL CURBS: The MOEA has also revised rules that would require companies to gain approval to provide or transfer technologies or patents to Chinese entities Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it has submitted an application to the US government for permission to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) after Washington’s new restrictions on the Chinese telecom giant’s access to US technology take effect next month. The US Department of Commerce early this month further tightened its grip on Huawei’s access to foreign-made chips developed or produced using US software or technology amid escalating tensions with China. Almost all suppliers of Huawei will require a license from the department to be able to ship chips to Huawei. The new curbs are to
The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways could be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc, among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted 1m to 2m off the ground, and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. SkyDrive chief executive Tomohiro Fukuzawa said he hopes that “the flying car” can be made into a real-life product by
EXPANSION: While the search giant declined to confirm the reports about its plan to build a new data center in the nation this year Alphabet Inc’s Google is reportedly seekig to buy a plot in Yunlin County to build a new data center, local media reports said yesterday, without citing sources. Google currently has two data centers already in Asia, one in Singapore and one in Changhua county, Taiwan. Earlier yesterday, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News cited unnamed county officials as saying that Google had bought a NT$3.64 billion (US$123.33 million) plot at the Yunlin Technology-based Industrial Park (雲林科技工業區). As of press time last night, Google, the county government and China Man-made Fiber Corp (中國人造纖維), the seller of the property, had not made official
Dozens of senior Chinese government officials and business leaders gathered last week at the 2020 World Semiconductor Conference, but their usual agenda of trumpeting the nation’s chip innovation was colored by fears their industry might be next to suffer trade sanctions from US President Donald Trump’s administration. The White House’s campaign to contain China’s tech ascendancy has already shaken up the world’s technology supply chain and further restrictions would seriously set back China’s still-developing chip industry, executives including Legend Capital Co (君聯資本) managing director Arthur Ge (葛新宇) and AINSTEC (中科融合感知智能研究院) chief executive Wang Xuguang (王旭光) said at the conference. That is