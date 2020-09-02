Vehicle sales dive more than 20% as Ghost Month begins

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





New vehicle sales last month slumped 20.7 percent month-on-month to 34,846 units as consumers took to the sidelines as Ghost Month began, online market researcher U-Car said in a report on its Web site yesterday.

That represented an annual expansion of 45 percent from 23,964 units last year, when Ghost Month started on Aug. 1 rather than Aug. 19 this year, and it indicates that the effects of Ghost Month are likely to carry over into next month’s sales.

In the first eight months of this year, new vehicle sales increased 3.3 percent year-on-year to 288,565 units, matching U-Car’s expectations.

“The local auto market is benefiting from a relatively well-controlled COVID-19 pandemic,” U-Car said.

Yulon Motor Co (裕隆汽車) last month said that its new vehicle sales in Taiwan would likely slide 1.1 percent to 420,000 units this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dampen sales.

Toyota Motor Corp last month sold 2,741 Corolla Altis sedans, making it the most popular vehicle in Taiwan, while it also sold 2,380 RAV4 recreational vehicles, making it the best-selling model.

However, Corolla Altis sales dipped 26 percent last month from July due to seasonal factors, while RAV4 sales plunged nearly 40 percent month-on-month, it said.

Ford Lio Ho Motor Co’s (福特六和) new Kuga recreational vehicle was the nation’s third-most popular vehicle, with sales increasing 19.75 percent to 1,540 units from 1,286 in July, U-Car said.

Sales of Taiwan Suzuki Automobile Corp’s (金鈴汽車) five-door Jimny sports utility vehicle (SUV) increased to 572 units from only 69 units in July. Sales of Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd’s (台灣賓士) new GLC SUV increased to 892 units from 497 a month earlier and Tesla Inc’s new Model 3 electric vehicle increased to 685 units from 18, U-Car said, citing the effects of new models on sales.

Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, last month sold 9,300 vehicles, down 29.14 percent from the 13,125 vehicles in July.

The dealer led the local competition with a market share of 26.7 percent last month, down from 29.9 percent in July.

Ford Lio Ho sold 3,263 vehicles, which saw its ranking climb to No. 2 with a 9.4 percent market share, up from 6.7 percent in July.

Mercedes-Benz Taiwan sold 2,690 vehicles, a 7.7 percent market share, helping it to gain the No. 3 spot.

Yulon Nissan Motor Co (裕隆日產), which sells Nissan and Infiniti vehicles in Taiwan, sold 2,489 vehicles, down from 3,495 in July, as it fell one place to No. 4 with a market share of 7.1 percent.